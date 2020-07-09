Facial Hair Care Wipes Market Size Worth $4,072.3 Thousand by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial hair care wipes market size is expected to reach USD 4,072.3 Thousand by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Facial hair care wipes have been gaining an increasing traction among the male consumers on account of their changing lifestyle and perception towards beard styling and maintenance as a fashion statement.

The wellness and grooming industry for men has been on the rise and contributing significantly to the growth of the market over the past few years. Surge in disposable income, fashion and celebrity endorsement, and adoption of western culture are expected to drive the market. Furthermore, elevated standard of living and rapid urbanization are contributing to the growth of the male personal care industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rising popularity of online retail platforms due to various advantages, such as cashback offers, discount on branded products, and direct to the end user sale, will fuel demand for facial hair care wipes

Increasing demand for the organic and bio-based products will further boost the market growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing regional market in the forecast period on account of a large population base and increasing penetration of smartphone and e-commerce services amongst the youth.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Facial Hair Care Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/facial-hair-care-wipes-market

According to a study conducted by Assocham, one of the trade associations in India, men who fall in the age group of 18 to 25 spend more money on grooming and personal care products, such as beard care products, than women in India. Nowadays, men are becoming more conscious about their looks and they want to look better and physically attractive to draw attention in the society.

Furthermore, men working in the rigorous environment need to have daily care for their facial hair. A research conducted by Switzerland's Hirslanden Clinic stated that men with beard carry more germs and bacteria in their beard than dogs carry in their fur. Taking this into consideration, facial hair care wipes are formulated using combination of essential oils, such as jojoba, argan, and coconut oil, along with anti-bacterial solution, which will keep the beard dirt and bacteria free.

The online distribution channel held the largest market share in 2019. Rising popularity of online shopping and surge in the number of internet and smartphone users are the major factors boosting the segment growth. Moreover, the online retail platform offers cashback and doorstep delivery services, thus drive the sale of facial hair wipes through online channel in the forecast period.

There has been a shift in men's perception towards grooming and taking care of themselves. Increasing penetration of social media and rise of influencer marketing lead to an increase in the sale of male grooming products, including facial hair wipes. Offline distribution platforms such as convenient stores, departmental stores, and salons contribute to the sales of facial hair care wipes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial hair care wipes market on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Facial Hair Care Wipes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

Online Channel



Offline Channel

Facial Hair Care Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Facial Hair Care Wipe Market

Zeke's



The Original Beard Wipes



Depot Men No. 504



KleenOWipe



Beardilizer

The market growth is attributed to rising women workforce across the globe. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics report, more than 46.2% of workforce in U.S comprised women in 2018.

Rising focus on appearance and looks coupled with increased acceptance of herbal products among consumers are some of the factors that are expected to help the expansion of the market worldwide.

The market is driven by growing popularity of premium perfumes and deodorants, coupled with increasing consumer willingness to pay a premium for the products they value.

