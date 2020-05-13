Face Mask Market to Reach $2.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Worldwide coronavirus outbreak, rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections, and increase in government investment in face masks drive the growth of the global face mask market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Face Mask Market by Type (Surgical Mask, N95 Respirators, and Dust Mask), Material (Cotton, Polypropylene, and Others), Nature (Reusable and Disposable), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global face mask industry was estimated at $1.52 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $2.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Worldwide coronavirus outbreak, rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections, and increase in government investment in face masks drive the growth of the global face mask market. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit products and devastating effect of face masks on the environment hinder the market growth. However, innovative products and surge in social media marketing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The major masks manufacturing companies are initiating to produce masks in huge quantity. In addition several companies including Michelin are following a target to supply nearly four lakhs of masks per week, to the health workers.

Also, the Indian railways have initiated to produce reusable face masks along with other necessities including sanitizers, and personal protection equipment (PPEs).

Other than these, automobile parts manufacturing companies including General motors and other suppliers are also initiating to assist the production of face masks.

The surgical masks segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the surgical masks segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global face mask market share in 2019, owing to its advanced uses in the field of medical surgery and diagnosis. In addition, the increase in smog all over the world fuels the use of surgical masks. However, the dust mask segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. Dusk masks provide protection and prevent illness and respiratory problems. In addition, dust masks are skin-friendly, odorless, comfortable, and cheap in price which further drives the growth of the segment. Moreover, the N95 mask is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The daily segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on material, the polypropylene segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global face mask market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027. Increase in demand for N95 mask and surgical masks due to the outbreak of respiratory infection based pandemic diseases like COVID 19 and H1N1 augment the growth of polypropylenes segment. Simultaneously, the cotton segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period, owing to the outbreaks of pandemic diseases like COVID 19 and H1N1. In addition, increase in production of health masks, on the recommendation of health regularities across the globe, fueled the growth of the segment.

North America to manifest the highest growth rate by 2027–

Based on geography, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2027. Rise in population and improved lifestyle are the key factors driving the growth of the face mask market. Furthermore, rise in airborne diseases, increasing health consciousness, and awareness of benefits provided by face mask products propel the growth in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region generated the highest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the global face mask market. Rise in demands in this region to prevent airborne health infections like COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, & others, and increase in government initiative along with various communities and NGO's to make people aware about the airborne diseases augmented the market growth in this region.

Key players in the industry-

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

3M Company

Company Prestige Ameritech

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co.

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Alpha ProTech

Cambridge Mask Co.

