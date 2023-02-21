F24 Nordics extends leading position in Scandinavia by acquiring leading regional mass alerting provider FramWeb AS

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F24 Nordics AS extends its leading market position in Scandinavia with the acquisition of FramWeb AS, the leading regional mass alerting provider.

With this step F24 becomes the clear leader for Emergency Notification and Crisis Management in Norway and expands its market presence in Scandinavia significantly. FramWeb's products are present in almost every municipality in Norway providing important service messages within water supply, waste management and other municipality services. Similarly, energy companies alert lack of power supply. FramWeb also serves corporate and governmental customers across Scandinavia. In the recent years the company has grown strong within the emergency sector with police units, fire brigades and sea rescue units as leading customers. Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President Engineering at F24 Nordics AS: "We are very happy to welcome FramWeb to the F24 family and thereby creating an even stronger presence in Scandinavia. Our product offerings are highly complementary, and this is very good news for our common customer base who will definitely benefit from this step."

F24 establishes as comprehensive resilience provider

The existing management team of FramWeb AS, including CEO Vegard Aune, are committed to continuing in their positions and working within F24. "We are excited to join F24 with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this international company will offer great opportunities for our existing customers and enable us to support them comprehensively. F24 will strengthen our strategy of growth within the emergency sector, but also help us provide even better service messaging systems to existing customers. We are very much looking forward shaping the common future jointly." states Vegard Aune.

Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "We as F24 group continue our growth path. FramWebs products fit perfectly into our offering, especially in the Nordics and further support us in offering a holistic business resilience portfolio. Therefore, further strengthening our aim to establish F24 as the leading, comprehensive resilience provider."

