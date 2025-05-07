Experience Tour 2025: F24 Showcases Pathways to Strengthening Organisational Resilience

MUNICH, Germany, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic instability, armed conflict in Europe, increasingly frequent extreme weather events and an ever-denser web of regulatory requirements: In an age of permacrisis and growing volatility, resilience is no longer optional – it is a critical success factor for organisations.

But what exactly makes an organisation resilient? What structures and measures are necessary to anticipate risks early? And how can crisis teams respond effectively to minimise response times and reduce impact? To support organisations on this path, F24 – Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience – is launching the F24 Experience Tour 2025.

"Whether it's crises or regulatory pressure – the world is becoming increasingly complex, and organisations face a wide range of challenges. The use of digital solutions is key to optimising processes and maintaining visibility. At F24, we understand that the journey to resilience is never truly complete – but we aim to support organisations as best we can and guide them along their Road to Resilience," explains Dr. Stefanie Hauer, Senior Vice President Commercial, describing the concept behind the F24 Experience Tour 2025.

25 Years of Resilience Expertise: Relevant Insights for Decision-Makers

Under the motto "Road to Resilience", the tour will stop in over 10 cities across and around Europe between June and October, among them London (1 July) and Dubai (28 October). The Experience Tour provides a varied programme including expert talks, product updates, live demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities to network with peers and F24 professionals. It is designed for executives and professionals in crisis management, risk management and business continuity who want to strengthen their strategic approach while gaining actionable, real-world insights.

This year, F24 is not only kicking off the Experience Tour but also celebrating its 25th anniversary. The expertise gained over the past quarter-century continues to shape the evolution of F24's digital solutions, empowering organisations to stay agile and resilient in the face of growing challenges.

"For over 25 years, F24 has helped organisations continuously enhance their resilience. What began as an alerting solution has grown into a comprehensive portfolio for crisis, risk and business continuity management. Our goal: to support organisations with innovative, future-proof solutions in every area of resilience. On the F24 Experience Tour, we're excited to demonstrate how our latest developments can make your organisation even more capable," says Jochen Bockfeld, Senior Vice President Software Engineering & Product Development.

Participation in the events is free of charge.

All tour stops, further details and registration are available online.

Further tour stops:

Hamburg (DE), 24.06.2025

(DE), Paris (FR), 26.06.2025

(FR), Luxembourg (LUX), 03.07.2025

(LUX), Munich (DE), 07.07.2025

(DE), Kuala Lumpur (MY), 28.07.2025

(MY), Zurich (CH), 04.09.2025

(CH), Vienna (AT), 18.09.2025

(AT), Oslo (NO), 23.09.2025

(NO), Madrid (ES), 25.09.2025

(ES), Antwerp (BE), 14.10.2025

(BE), Namur (BE), 16.10.2025

About F24

F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience. More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and compliance.

F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy, healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24 experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.

