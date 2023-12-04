Eye Level Literary Award 2023 Celebrates 31st Edition, Showcasing Young Global Writers

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a global leader in education, proudly announces the success of the 31st edition of the 2023 Eye Level Literary Award ceremony. This prestigious event took place on December 1st, 2023, at the Eye Level Hall, Daekyo Korea HQ.

Start Your Journey As a Young Global Writer!

A Captivating Moment: Winners proudly striking a pose at the 2023 Eye Level Literary Awards Ceremony Exploring Seoul's Beauty: Eye Level Literary Awards recipients savoring a special moment at historic locations during their tour of Seoul.

For over three decades, the Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA) has been a beacon, recognizing creativity and excellence in writing. In 2023, the event attracted over 15,000 participants from 14 countries and regions, including Korea, the U.S.A., Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, the U.A.E., and Myanmar.

Students aged 4-9 embraced the challenge of creating drawings and composing 50-word captions on the topic 'My Own Bookcover.' For participants aged 10-13, the focus shifted to writing on the theme 'If I Were a Book in a Library/E-library.' Immerge yourself in the artistic world of these young talents by exploring their creations in our online exhibition .

Global Recognition for Young Talent

Six outstanding winners emerged from the global category, with three winners from each age group. These talented individuals, Yue Morpheus (Hong Kong), Yun Sweetie Lin (Myanmar), Roswell Dang (Australia), Ponchanitt Subsombat (Thailand), Riyadh Rizqin (Malaysia), and Asmi Garg (India), were honored with an invitation to Korea for the 31st global awards ceremony. Accompanied by a parent/guardian, they enjoyed a complimentary trip to Seoul, experiencing the rich culture and sights of the vibrant capital city.

Immersive Cultural Experience

The laureates immersed themselves in Korean culture, savoring local dishes, donning traditional hanbok while exploring Gyeongbokgung Palace, and relishing the breathtaking night views of Korea.

About Eye Level

Eye Level, a global educational organization, is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing children's potential through tailored learning programs. Focused on promoting critical thinking and academic achievement, Eye Level strives to make education enjoyable and fulfilling for every student.

