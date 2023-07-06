Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market to Reach $445.7 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size is expected to reach USD 445.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiopulmonary & respiratory diseases and technological advancements in the field of ECMO procedures. Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death globally.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

North America accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key players, and government initiatives.

By component, the oxygenators segment accounted for the largest market size owing to its high cost and usage.

By modality, the veno-arterial segment accounted for the largest market size and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By patient type, the adult segment is growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of cardiac and pulmonary diseases.

By application, the respiratory segment held the largest market size in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Major players in the market are focusing on technological collaboration and product launches.

Read 110-page market research report, "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Modality (VA, VV, AV) By Patient Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Growth & Trends

According to the WHO, 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019 In addition, according to the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, a total of 45,035 patients globally suffered from respiratory illnesses in 2016. Furthermore, increasing awareness about ECMO procedures coupled with various government initiatives is further propelling the growth.

The increasing survival rate of ECMO machine supported surgery for cardiac and respiratory patients is also augmenting the market growth. Applications of ECMO machine procedures have increased over the years. ECMO machine was traditionally used in cases of circulatory or respiratory failure, its applications have expanded to use as rescue therapy for post-organ transplantation and sepsis and in cases of heart failure.

The ECMO machine use has been rising gradually worldwide, owing to its benefits such as artificial lungs for the patients and growing awareness about its use. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure by government and private agencies in order to improve healthcare facilities is also aiding in the growth of the market. According to the American Heart Association, medical expenditure related to CVDs is expected to reach USD 960 billion by 2030 from USD 320 billion in 2011.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 307.9 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 445.7 million Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Actual estimates/Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ECMO machine market based on component, modality, patient type, and application

ECMO Machine Market - Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pumps

Oxygenator

Controllers

Cannula

Accessories

ECMO Machine Market - Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Veno-Arterial

Veno-Venous

Arterio-Venous

ECMO Machine Market - Oxygenation Machine Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Neonates

Pediatric

Adult

ECMO Machine Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Respiratory

Neonates



Pediatric



Adult

Cardiac

Neonates



Pediatric



Adult

ECPR

Neonates



Pediatric



Adult

ECMO Machine Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Medtronic plc

Sorin Group

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market - The global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market size is estimated to reach USD 137.2 million , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. Technological improvements changed extracorporeal techniques for CO2 removal in promising manner to avoid worsening respiratory acidosis and respiratory failure and to possibly shorten or prevent the duration of invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with exacerbation of asthma and COPD.

The global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market size is estimated to reach , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. Technological improvements changed extracorporeal techniques for CO2 removal in promising manner to avoid worsening respiratory acidosis and respiratory failure and to possibly shorten or prevent the duration of invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with exacerbation of asthma and COPD. Chile Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Market - The Chile extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market size is expected to reach USD 3.45 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing risk factors that cause kidney stones and growing preference of patients for minimally invasive procedures coupled with technological advancements are contributing to the market growth. The rising cases of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases are also predicted to contribute to market growth.

- The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market size is expected to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing risk factors that cause kidney stones and growing preference of patients for minimally invasive procedures coupled with technological advancements are contributing to the market growth. The rising cases of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases are also predicted to contribute to market growth. Europe , MEA, & CIS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market - The Europe , MEA, and CIS extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 122.14 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Key factors contributing to the growth include increasing prevalence of respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary diseases and growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the usage of ECMO machine. Moreover, rise in the number of patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is anticipated to create demand for ECMO treatment.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Pipeline Consulting

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.