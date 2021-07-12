External Fixators Market Size Worth $1.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global external fixators market size is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing incidence of chronic diseases and the rise in the number of sports-related injuries are boosting the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The computer-aided product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to continuous technological advancements and high usage of these fixators during surgeries

The circular fixation type segment led the global market in 2020, in terms of revenue share due to the advantages of these products, such as biomechanical characteristics and minimally invasive application

The fracture fixation segment held the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2020 due to the increased number of fracture-related injuries and demand for external fixation over internal fixation

The hospitals end-user segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to advanced treatment options available in hospitals and a large number of patient footfall

North American was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies along with a high target population

According to the Canadian Institute of Health, from 2018 to 2019, around 18,000 people were hospitalized due to sports-related injuries. Moreover, the rapidly increasing number of road accidents is expected to boost the need for external fixation surgeries. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), in 2019, around 20 to 50 million people in the U.S. were injured or disabled due to road accidents.

Moreover, benefits of external fixation surgeries, such as the lesser risk of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) than internal fixation and lesser surgery time, along with continuous technological advancement are further propelling the revenue. For instance, In November 2020, Stryker acquired Wright Medical Group N.V. to strengthen its position and enhance product offerings in a high-growth segment of lower extremity and biologics. In February 2021, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system in the U.S. and Europe markets to increase its penetration.

Grand View Research has segmented the global external fixators market on the basis of product, fixation type, end-user, application, and region:

External Fixators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Manual



Computer-aided

External Fixators Fixation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Unilateral & Bilateral



Circular



Hybrid & Others

External Fixators End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Orthopedic and Trauma Centers

External Fixators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Orthopedic Deformities



Fracture Fixation



Infected Fracture



Limb Correction



Others

External Fixators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of External Fixators Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Ortho-SUV Ltd.

Response Ortho

Tasarimmed Tƒ±bbi Mamuller San. Tic A.≈û.

Auxein Medical

Acumed

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.