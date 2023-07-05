Extended Detection and Response Market worth $8.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses place a higher priority on comprehensive security solutions, the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) sector has a bright future. The future of XDR will be shaped by the convergence with SOAR, sophisticated analytics, integration with cloud security, and emphasis on privacy, allowing organisations to improve their cybersecurity capabilities and successfully counter new threats.

The global Extended Detection and Response Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.8 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing cyberattacks have heightened the need for XDR solutions. Organizations are increasingly transitioning from point solutions to XDR solutions as XDR provides visibility across critical data sources, including endpoint, network, cloud, email, identity, IoT/OT, and others, to detect and respond to threats often missed by individual point solutions.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2021 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Verticals, and Regions Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global XDR market include Trend Micro (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Cybereason (US) and many more.

Based on offerings, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment by offering would grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth. Small and large enterprises increasingly rely on XDR providers to respond to cybersecurity incidents and threats. Financial services, healthcare, and eCommerce verticals have witnessed huge data losses due to security breaches. Enterprises are still flourishing in the development of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Therefore, they highly depend on XDR services to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities. SMEs look forward to adopting managed XDR services in the future.

Based on verticals, the BFSI segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Banks and financial institutes are prime targets for cyberattacks due to the valuable financial and personal information they possess. To enhance their security posture, many banks are adopting XDR solutions. XDR provides a holistic view of the threat landscape and enables banks to detect various threats across various attack vectors, including malware, phishing attempts, account takeovers, insider threats, and sophisticated targeted attacks. Thus, the BFSI vertical holds the largest market size during the forecast period. Some vendors in the market who cater to the BFSI industry are Trend Micro, Microsoft, Bitdefender, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike, among others.

Based on regions, Asia Pacific expects to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is home to diverse economies and rapidly growing digital infrastructure and the region faces unique cybersecurity challenges. In this dynamic region, XDR solutions offer a comprehensive threat detection, response, and remediation approach across multiple endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. Asia Pacific countries are undergoing rapid digital transformation, with increased adoption of cloud services, mobile devices, and IoT technologies. XDR provides holistic visibility across these digital assets, enabling organizations to secure their expanding attack surfaces.

Top Key Companies in Extended Detection and Response Market:

The XDR market includes analysis of globally established players, such as Trend Micro (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Cybereason (US), Elastic (US), Fortinet (US), Secureworks (US), Cisco (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Barracuda Networks (US), eSentire (Canada), Qualys (US), Blueshift (US), Rapid7 (US), Exabeam (US), VMware (US), Cynet (US), LMNTRIX (US), Stella Cyber (US), and Confluera (US).

Recent Developments

In April 2023 , CrowdStrike (US) launched CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT. It is the first and only EDR/XDR solution for Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) assets worldwide. It provides robust threat detection, tailored threat prevention, custom policy recommendations, rapid response, interoperability with mission-critical XIoT assets, and deep integrations with CrowdStrike Alliance and XIoT partners.

, CrowdStrike (US) launched CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT. It is the first and only EDR/XDR solution for Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) assets worldwide. It provides robust threat detection, tailored threat prevention, custom policy recommendations, rapid response, interoperability with mission-critical XIoT assets, and deep integrations with CrowdStrike Alliance and XIoT partners. In February 2023 , Trend Micro ( Japan ) partnered with LogRhythm (US). With this partnership, Trend Micro and LogRhythm integrate their SIEM and XDR platforms to enable security teams to pull threat data from multiple sources, correlate it, and respond automatically to potential threats.

, Trend Micro ( ) partnered with LogRhythm (US). With this partnership, Trend Micro and LogRhythm integrate their SIEM and XDR platforms to enable security teams to pull threat data from multiple sources, correlate it, and respond automatically to potential threats. In May 2022 , Microsoft (US) announced the general availability of the Microsoft Defender for business. With this offering, SMBs can leverage enterprise-grade endpoint security, including endpoint detection and response capabilities, to safeguard against ransomware and other sophisticated cyber threats.

, Microsoft (US) announced the general availability of the Microsoft Defender for business. With this offering, SMBs can leverage enterprise-grade endpoint security, including endpoint detection and response capabilities, to safeguard against ransomware and other sophisticated cyber threats. In April 2022 , Bitdefender ( Romania ) launched a native XDR solution named GravityZone XDR, designed to provide rich security context, correlation of disparate alerts, and out-of-the-box analytics. The product has features such as rapid cross-correlation threat detection, automated threat identification & prioritization, and recommended threat response actions.

, Bitdefender ( ) launched a native XDR solution named GravityZone XDR, designed to provide rich security context, correlation of disparate alerts, and out-of-the-box analytics. The product has features such as rapid cross-correlation threat detection, automated threat identification & prioritization, and recommended threat response actions. In January 2022 , Palo Alto Networks (US) and KPMG ( Netherlands ) partnered to provide cybersecurity services to businesses in India . They aim to offer Managed Security Services (MSS) using Palo Alto Networks' Cortextm XDR and XSOAR security platforms. These services include Zero Trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions.

Extended Detection and Response Market Advantages:

A comprehensive picture of an organization's whole IT environment, including endpoints, networks, cloud services, and apps, is provided by XDR. More thorough threat detection and quicker incident response are made possible by XDR's collection and correlation of data from many sources. It improves insight into advanced threats by assisting in the identification and correlation of suspicious behaviours across various IT infrastructure levels.

By combining data from several security platforms and technologies into a single console, XDR solutions centralise security operations. This centralised method simplifies management of several tools, increases efficiency, and streamlines security operations. Security teams may undertake cross-platform analysis, get a single perspective of security incidents, and react to threats more skillfully.

By automating the detection, investigation, and remediation procedures, XDR provides quicker incident response. When a threat is identified, XDR can quickly start responding by blocking malicious IP addresses, quarantining suspicious files, or isolating affected endpoints. The dwell time of attackers within the network is decreased thanks to this proactive approach's ability to contain and neutralise threats before they may do major harm.

The XDR solutions can scale and adapt to the shifting security landscape. All sizes of enterprises can use them, and they can support a variety of IT configurations, including on-premises infrastructure, cloud services, and hybrid environments. Because XDR can communicate with security products that are already in use, such as endpoint protection systems, SIEM programmes, and threat intelligence feeds, a flexible and extensible security architecture is made feasible.

The entire IT environment, including endpoints, servers, networks, cloud services, and apps, is completely visible thanks to XDR. Security teams can find potential attack pathways that may have been overlooked by individual security technologies and detect attacks that may cross various platforms thanks to this insight.

By combining several security tools and features onto a single platform, XDR streamlines security operations. This makes it simpler for security teams to monitor, examine, and respond to security problems because the complexity involved with managing and integrating numerous point solutions is reduced.

To improve threat detection and response capabilities, XDR makes use of data and real-time threat intelligence feeds from a variety of sources. Organisations can proactively fight against new attack methods thanks to XDR's ability to quickly identify emerging threats and deliver timely notifications thanks to its ongoing vigilance over threat intelligence.

To find abnormalities and patterns suggestive of future security events, XDR employs advanced analytics and behavioural analysis approaches. XDR may identify suspicious activity and indicators of compromise by benchmarking typical behaviour and spotting deviations, which enables organisations to detect threats more quickly and more effectively.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the XDR market based on offerings, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and regions

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and To analyze the subsegments of the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide detailed information related to the primary factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the XDR market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the XDR market

To profile the key players of the XDR market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global XDR market.

