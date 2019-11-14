Explosives Market Growing at a CAGR of 4-4.5 Percent, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global explosives market size is currently estimated to be 16.7 MMT, and the supply is expected to continue to be greater than the demand until 2021, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. A constant rise in commodity demand, coupled with increasing mineral output, and declining ore heads are the key drivers for the global explosives market.

At a global level, the demand deficit markets for explosives are North America and Australia while the supply deficit markets are LATAM, Asia, and Africa. High demand for explosives from APAC, coupled with advanced technology from North America, will provide the impetus to mining explosives market, in terms of growth prospects. Asia has the largest market size of 4.18 MMT, growing at a rate of 5.95 percent, followed by North America with a market size of 3.14 MMT and a growth rate of 4.65 percent.

Commodities, such as coal, iron ore, etc., have a positive impact on demand for explosives, due to the expansion of mining activity. The continuous decline in the ore grades of both surface and underground mining has led to increased exploration activity, which, in turn, acts as a driver for the rise in demand from explosives. Increasing security and safety regulations have had a negative impact on the sales and supply of explosive products, especially in mining destinations, such as Africa, LATAM, etc. Such stringent regulations affect the supply security and have impacted blasting services cost significantly.

Coal mining is currently the single largest end-user segment for explosives, accounting for 68–72 percent of the total demand, growing at a rate of 2 percent till 2020, followed by metal mining which accounts for 18–20 percent of the market demand, growing at a rate of 2.5–3 percent. The construction sector has been able to post moderate growth in the past 1–2 years, backed by a rebound in economic growth as well as policy initiatives in the majority of the economies.

Key Findings:

The global explosives industry is a consolidated market where major global players, such as Orica and Dyno Nobel , contribute to around 50 percent of the market and are the top suppliers in major mining regions, such as Australia and North America.

, contribute to around 50 percent of the market and are the top suppliers in major mining regions, such as and North America. Major mining companies have strong negotiation power because of the large consolidated business volume. Suppliers are trying to improve their supply capabilities to offer an integrated service portfolio, and thereby, gaining low to medium negotiation power

The best sourcing practice for mining companies is to engage in long-term contracts with fully integrated, full-line explosive suppliers that produce their own explosives and blasting accessories.

Manufacturers cannot maintain sufficient stocks, due to the regulatory framework for explosives, which caps the limit of buffer stocks. The shipping of explosives needs to be well-coordinated, to prevent long lead times, because the storage capacity cannot be expanded to meet the demand.

The technology used to manufacture explosive changes rapidly. Thus, explosive manufacturers need to invest in research and development activities, in order to stay competitive. However, the risk associated with supplier performance is low.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

Raw materials account for the majority of the cost of around 65 percent in all types of emulsion explosives. The share of raw materials tends to increase, as the emulsion content increases, due to the increase in oil content. Logistics and warehouse costs account for 15–16 percent of total costs, followed by conversion costs for 9–11 percent. The pricing formula used is base price combined with the price adjustment clause, based on raw material prices.



The report also includes:





Market Analysis:

Market Maturity

Global Market Outlook and Industry Trends

Drivers and Constraints

Regional Market Snapshot

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Analysis:

Supplier Market Share

Major Expansion Projects

Supplier Profile

SWOT Analysis

Cost & Pricing Analysis:

Cost Driver Analysis

Cost Breakup

Cost Structure Analysis

Procurement Best Practices:

Regulatory Scenario

Sourcing Models

Engagement Models

Industry Risk Analysis

