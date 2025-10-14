Explosion Proof Valve Market worth $1.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global explosion proof hydraulic valve market is projected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2025 to USD 1.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market expansion is driven by the increasing demand for reliable, safe, and efficient fluid control solutions in hazardous industrial environments.

Explosion Proof Valve Market

236 – Tables

63 – Figures

253 – Pages

Explosion Proof Valve Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.34 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Operating Pressure, End-use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Maintaining rapid service in remote and hazardous locations Key Market Opportunities Need for specialized valves for subsea mining and extreme temperature applications Key Market Drivers Strict certification requirements as mandated by different nations

The market growth can also be attributed to the need for precise flow regulation, pressure control, and uninterrupted operation under extreme conditions. As industrial operations become more automated and digitally monitored, explosion proof hydraulic valves are pivotal in ensuring operational safety, process reliability, and system efficiency. Adoption is gaining momentum through advanced features, such as smart actuation, proportional control, digital feedback systems, and remote monitoring, which enable predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics, and optimized process performance. The demand is further strengthened by integration with industrial control systems, automated process platforms, and IoT-enabled monitoring, allowing scalable and responsive operations. Growing investments in modernization, regulatory compliance, and performance optimization accelerate deployment across legacy and new facilities. Furthermore, the emphasis on energy efficiency, safety compliance, and resilient process management is reshaping operational strategies and creating new adoption opportunities. As industries increasingly prioritize safety, reliability, and operational efficiency, explosion proof hydraulic valves are emerging as critical enablers of next-generation industrial processes, enhancing performance, reducing operational risks, and supporting sustainable growth.

By type, the pressure control valves segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pressure control valves segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of advanced control systems and digitally integrated monitoring solutions. These valves are critical in maintaining precise pressure levels, ensuring operational safety, and protecting equipment in hazardous environments. Rising demand for valves with features such as smart actuation, proportional control, and real-time feedback systems accelerates the adoption, as they enable predictive maintenance, pressure optimization, and uninterrupted system performance. Pressure control valves serve as the backbone for regulating critical hydraulic operations, supporting functions such as load balancing, emergency shutdowns, and automated process adjustments. Their growth is supported by increasing emphasis on digital integration, remote diagnostics, and energy-efficient operation, which enhance reliability and reduce operational risks. The segment also benefits from innovative modular and scalable designs that allow seamless integration into existing hydraulic systems and advanced automation platforms. As industries prioritize safety, operational efficiency, and compliance with stringent standards, pressure control valves are emerging as a key driver, enabling precise, reliable, and resilient fluid management in explosion proof applications.

Chemicals & petrochemicals segment accounted for the second-largest share of the explosion proof hydraulic valve market in 2024.

The chemicals & petrochemicals sector represented the second-largest share in 2024, highlighting its critical dependence on reliable and safe fluid control solutions. This industry handles highly flammable and hazardous materials, making operational safety and efficiency a top priority. Explosion proof hydraulic valves are crucial in mitigating risks associated with high-pressure systems, preventing accidental leaks, and reducing the chances of fire or explosions in chemical plants and petrochemical refineries. The growth in this sector is also supported by stringent safety regulations and compliance standards enforced globally. Companies increasingly invest in advanced valve technologies that include features such as integrated smart sensors, digital monitoring, and automated pressure control to ensure continuous and secure operations. These valves enhance safety, improve process efficiency, reduce downtime, and extend the lifespan of critical equipment. Furthermore, the expansion of chemical and petrochemical processing facilities and the modernization of existing infrastructure drive the demand for high-performance explosion proof valves. With the growing focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and operational reliability, manufacturers prioritize valves that can withstand extreme conditions while providing precise pressure control. Moreover, the chemicals and petrochemicals segment continue to demonstrate significant potential in the explosion proof hydraulic valve market, supported by regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and the increasing need for safe and efficient operations in high-risk industrial environments.

Asia Pacific captured the largest market share in 2024

In the explosion proof hydraulic valve industry, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by the rapid industrialization and expansion of key end-use sectors, such as oil & gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, and power generation. The significant manufacturing base and increasing investments in infrastructure and energy projects have amplified the demand for high-performance valves capable of operating safely in hazardous environments. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption of explosion proof hydraulic valves, fueled by stringent industrial safety regulations and growing awareness of workplace safety standards. The presence of numerous large-scale chemical plants, refineries, and offshore installations further emphasizes the need for reliable valves to manage high-pressure and flammable media, reducing the risk of accidents and operational disruptions. Moreover, technological advancements in smart valves, digital monitoring systems, and intelligent sensors are being increasingly integrated into industrial operations in the region. These innovations allow operators to achieve precise control, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring, which enhances efficiency while ensuring safety. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, infrastructure development programs, and foreign direct investments in industrial sectors contribute to the region's robust market growth. As companies continue to focus on expanding production capacities and upgrading existing facilities, the demand for proof hydraulic valves is expected to remain strong, solidifying the region's leading position in the global market.

Major companies operating in the explosion proof hydraulic valve companies are Emerson Electric Co. (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), and DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan).

