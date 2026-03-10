Yeast Market worth $10.14 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the yeast market is estimated at USD 6.59 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.0%. In recent years, the market has witnessed significant growth driven by rising demand for baked goods, alcoholic drinks, and animal feed. Since yeast is a major component in these sectors, advances in biotech and fermentation technologies have enabled the production of high-quality yeast strains more efficiently.

Yeast Market Trends & Insights:

The yeast market upward trajectory is fueled by several factors, foremost among them being the rising recognition of the health benefits associated with yeast ingredients. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of yeast's positive impacts on their well-being, driving demand for yeast-based products in food and feed.

The European region is estimated to account for 36.6% of the yeast market in 2026.

By product type, the baker's yeast segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 37.3% in 2026.

By form, the Kluyveromyces segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2031.

By application, the food & beverage segment is expected to hold a dominant market share.

On the basis of form, the fresh segment accounted for the majority of the market share among the forms of yeast.

Furthermore, the trend toward natural, clean-label ingredients in food and beverage products is also contributing to market growth. The increase in demand for plant-based foods is also driving market growth, as yeast is a major source of protein. As consumers become more health-conscious and demand healthier, more sustainable products, the market is expected to grow steadily in the future. The yeast market is poised for continued expansion, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological innovations, and the growing significance of health and sustainability considerations. By addressing challenges and capitalizing on opportunities, stakeholders can unlock the full potential of yeast-based products across diverse industries, driving innovation and market growth.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for yeast during the forecast period.

The food & beverage sector in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth, driven by urbanization, evolving lifestyles, a surge in demand for convenient food items, and consumers' preference for natural ingredients. One notable flavor trend in this region is heightened awareness of health and wellness, leading to a growing preference for natural, unadulterated, and fresh flavors. As a result, fermented flavors like kimchi and kombucha are gaining traction.

China is estimated to dominate this regional market due to its extensive use of yeast in various applications such as wine production, sauces, and dairy products. In Japan, the demand for yeast is primarily bolstered by the popularity of bakery products. India's yeast market is growing steadily, driven by rising consumption of fermented dairy products such as cheese and yogurt. Meanwhile, Australia is leveraging yeast extracts to enhance the flavor profiles of plant-based meat substitutes. The growing domestic consumption of traditional fermented foods in countries such as Thailand and the Philippines further drives the demand for yeast.

By type, brewer's yeast is projected to register the highest growth in the forecasted period.

The brewer's yeast segment is also a high-growth segment of the overall yeast market, driven by rising beer consumption worldwide and the rapid expansion of microbreweries and craft beer manufacturers. The brewer's yeast segment is also witnessing growth in applications outside beer production, especially in the field of nutritional supplements, functional foods, and animal feed, owing to the high protein, B vitamin, and beta-glucan content in brewer's yeast. The growing demand for functional foods and plant-based protein sources is also driving growth in the brewer's yeast segment of the overall yeast market.

By application, food and beverage is dominating the market during the study period.

The food and beverage segment is the largest segment in the yeast market, as yeast is an essential ingredient in the preparation of food and beverage products. Yeast is used as a leavening agent in baking, which improves the quality and texture of baked goods such as bread and other baked foods. It is also used in the production of alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and other alcoholic drinks, as it is essential in the process of fermentation. The high consumption rate of baked and beverage products worldwide is contributing to the growth of this segment in the yeast market.

Top Companies in the Yeast Market

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Nutreco (Netherlands), Alltech (US), Ridley Corporation Limited (Australia), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Adisseo (France), Aller Aqua Group (Denmark), Avanti Feeds Limited (India), The Waterbase Limited (India), JAPFA LTD (Singapore), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), BioMar Group (Denmark), and Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain).

