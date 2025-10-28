Experience the Future of Clean: CCE 2026 Invites Global Professionals to Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA, will take place from March 31st to April 3rd, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). As Asia's premier cleaning industry event, CCE warmly invites cleaning professionals, industry experts, and solution seekers from around the world to pre-register now and be part of this dynamic exhibition.

In 2026, CCE will welcome nearly 500 exhibitors across Halls N1 to N4, featuring leading brands such as Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, ICE, Lavor, AR, Gausium, Pudu, KLENCO, CHANCEE, Bennet, Alan, KINGWE and more. The show will display a full range of cleaning products and solutions, with commercial cleaning equipment as a key highlight, supported by China's strong supply chain. CCE brings together top manufacturers offering reliable machines and components. Battery technology is a major focus, enabling flexible, cordless, and long-lasting performance for modern cleaning. Leveraging China's leadership in EV and battery innovation, suppliers like Quanyu, Discover Battery, Dachuan New Energy, Hongbo Power and EVE Battery will showcase advanced lithium-ion and smart battery solutions designed specifically for cleaning equipment.

Building on last year's success, CCE 2026 will feature the returning zones for Restroom Supplies, Smart Cleaning, and Environmental Sanitation, plus three new additions: Property Management, High-pressure Cleaning, and Laundry Products Zones. The Smart Cleaning Zone highlights one of the industry's fastest-growing sectors. The global commercial cleaning robot market is projected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2031, growing at a 20.2% CAGR, driven by labor shortages and demand for smarter facilities. With its strength in AI, automation, and IoT, China has become a global leader in intelligent cleaning robots. Innovators like Viggo, Rosiwit, Ecovacs, Agibot, SAITE, Partner Robot, YIJIAHE, KEENON, Udeer, KOKOBOTS and others will showcase cutting-edge solutions, making CCE the ideal platform to discover the future of smart cleaning.

In addition to the exhibition, CCE 2026 features industry forums and the popular cleaning skills competition. The forums offer insights into market trends, regulations, and innovations, connecting global professionals with experts and thought leaders for networking and knowledge exchange. The hands-on competition demonstrates real-world cleaning techniques, allowing attendees to see different tools and methods in action.

We warmly welcome professionals across the global cleaning and facility ecosystem to gather in Shanghai. Pre-registration for CCE 2026 is now open—visit our website www.chinacleanexpo.com/en to secure your free entry today.