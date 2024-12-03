China Clean Expo 2025, Taking Your Cleaning Business to a New Height!

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 26th China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA – The worldwide cleaning industry association, will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025. We welcome you to join us and explore limitless cleaning business opportunities in China.

China's professional cleaning industry is experiencing robust growth. In 2023, the market size reached approximately USD 30 billion, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8-10% over the next five years. By 2028, the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 50 billion.

With this promising outlook, CCE 2025 is expected to attract 400+ cleaning companies showcasing cutting-edge cleaning products and innovative technologies, industry big names like Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, STIHL, HAKO, Comet, LAVOR, ICE, Chaobao, AR, HAWK, Interpump, Gausium, PUDU, VIGGO, Mazzoni and more will show the future of cleaning.

Known as the biggest cleaning event in Asia, CCE is the most valuable sourcing platform to optimize supply chain. A wide range of exhibits such as cleaning equipment & accessories, tools & agents, high-pressure equipment, restroom supplies, air purification & epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, environmental sanitation etc. will be showcased.

This year, "Restroom Supplies Zone" will join the Special Zone family and work together with "Smart Cleaning Zone" and "Environmental Sanitation Zone" to demonstrate the innovative solutions and the latest development of each sector. Many excellent manufacturers and suppliers will gather to offer the right and effective solutions to the pain point that you are facing.

CCE 2025 will feature diverse exciting and inspiring programming. Many influential industry experts and thought leaders will join and share exclusive opinions and insights on hot topics and analyze the opportunities and challenges of cleaning-related sectors including cleaning service, facility management, air purification, laundry, environmental sanitation, disinfection, epidemic prevention etc.

Co-located with Hotel & Shop Plus 2025, the leading show for hospitality & commercial space, you'll gain the opportunity to interact and communicate with professionals including commercial real estate, general merchandise, shopping mall owners, hospitality group, property management company, contract cleaning company etc. You'll have the chance to unlock new business opportunities.

CCE 2025 is in full swing, we can't wait to meet you at SNIEC from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025. Secure a FREE PASS now at www.chinacleanexpo.com/en