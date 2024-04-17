Everest Group recognizes Globant as a Star Performer and Leader in the Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

The Star Performer title is awarded to providers who have demonstrated the most significant improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix®

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it was recognized by Everest Group as a Star Performer and Leader in the Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 .

"The recognition as a Leader in the Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 represents an important milestone for Globant, showcasing the significant growth we've experienced in recent years in knowledge and offerings," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "At Globant, we've embraced the vision that our technology is made to delight our clients and their audiences, and we aspire to be the top choice for every organization seeking to innovate and transform their businesses."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® evaluates companies based on their Market Impact, considering factors such as Market Adoption, Portfolio Mix, and Value Delivered. Additionally, it assesses the Vision and Capabilities of companies, taking into account elements such as Vision and Strategy, Scope of Services Offered, Innovation and Investments, and Delivery Footprint.

Everest Group conferred upon Globant the Star Performer title, designated for providers demonstrating the most significant improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix®. This recognition considers advances in market impact, assessing each provider's performance across various parameters, including year-over-year revenue growth, the number and value of new contract signings and extensions, and enhancements in portfolio mix and value delivered. Furthermore, the Star Performer designation is evaluated based on the company's vision and capability, considering performance in innovation, expansion of the scope of services offered, enlargement of delivery footprint, and investments in specific technology/domains.

The PEAK Matrix® is Everest Group's proprietary framework for evaluating service providers' relative market success and overall capability, founded on their performance, experiences, abilities, and knowledge. It furnishes an objective, data-driven evaluation of service and technology providers, gauging their overall capability and market impact across various global services markets.

Globant is a digitally native company that delights organizations with its innovative solutions to unleash their potential. Through its Studio Networks model , the company offers technology solutions beyond traditional options, which earned the company recognitions such as the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally from Brand Finance, and as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services in the MarketScape report.

-------------------------------

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/4655040/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg