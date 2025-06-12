EV Connector Market Size to Surge to USD 12.39 Billion by 2031, Driven by 25.3% CAGR | Experiences Growth Owing to Growing EV Industry

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global EV connector market is observing significant growth owing to increasing integration of electronics and infotainment systems in automotive vehicles.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the EV connector market comprises a vast array of type, connection type, application, propulsion type, and voltage which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

To explore the valuable insights in the EV Connector Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007191/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The EV connector market size was valued at US$ 2.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 12.39 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 25.3% from 2025 to 2031. Government incentives for electric vehicle (EV) purchases are driving global demand for EV connectors. For example, the Chinese government is actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles over traditional fuel-powered cars through substantial investments and subsidies. Similarly, countries such as the US, Canada , Japan , South Korea , India , and China are pursuing ambitious goals to transition to zero-emission vehicles. As electric vehicles gain popularity worldwide, there is a direct correlation between this shift and the growing demand for fast-charging EV connectors. Increasing Integration of Electronics and Infotainment Systems in Automotive Vehicles: The increasing integration of electronic and infotainment systems in automobiles is a major driver for the EV connector market. Modern infotainment systems equipped with features such as high-resolution displays, navigation, internet connectivity, and advanced audio systems require a high data transfer rate to function precisely. EV connectors are specifically designed to transmit data at faster speeds, ensuring a seamless user experience and optimal system performance. The automotive industry is constantly innovating by integrating more and more electronic features into vehicles. This includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving features, and telematics, all of which rely on high-speed data communication between various components. EV connectors play a crucial role in enabling these features by providing reliable and efficient data transfer between sensors, cameras, control units, and other electronic systems. Regional Overview: The EV connector market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada , and Mexico . The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing electric vehicle sales and production in the region. According to the report by Cox Automotive, ~300,000 new electric vehicles were sold in the US in Q1 2025, which was an increase of 11.4% compared to Q1 2024. In Q1 2025, General Motors brands sold over 30,000 EVs, nearly doubling the volume from 2024 and surpassing both Ford Motor Company and Hyundai Group. In addition, Honda and Acura sold more than 14,000 EVs in the US market in Q1 2025. This increase in EV sales and production is boosting the demand for EV connectors in the region. These connectors are critical components in the EV charging infrastructure, as they enable electric vehicles to connect to a power source (charging station) to recharge their batteries. Thus, the growing sales and production of EVs in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the EV connector market. Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific dominated the EV connector market in 2024. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global EV connector market, followed by North America .

For Detailed EV Connector Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ev-connector-market

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the EV connector market is divided into sealed connector system and unsealed connector system. The sealed connector segment held the largest share in the EV Connector market in 2024.

In terms of connection type, the EV connector market is categorized into wire-to-wire connection, wire-to-board connection, and board-to-board connection. The wire-to-wire connectors segment held the largest share in the EV connector market in 2024.

On the basis of propulsion type, the EV connector is segmented into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle. The battery electric vehicle segment held the largest share in the EV connector market in 2024.

Based on voltage, the EV connector market is divided into low voltage (110V to 240V), medium voltage (240V to 400V), and high voltage (400V to 1000V and above). The high voltage segment held the largest share in the EV connector market in 2024.

On the basis of application, the EV connector market is categorized into ADAS and safety system, body control and interiors, infotainment system, engine management and powertrain, battery management system, vehicle lighting, and others. The ADAS and safety system segment held the largest share in the EV connector market in 2024.

Stay Updated on The Latest EV Connector Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007191/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the EV connector market include Aptiv Plc; TE Connectivity Ltd; Molex LLC; Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG; Guchen Electronics; Amphenol Corporation; and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.; Yazaki Corp; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd; and KYOCERA Corporation.

Trending Topics: EV Charging, Charging Infrastructure, and Fast Charging, among others

Global Headlines

" Rosenberger launched the high-voltage product series HVU 48, HVU 50, and HVU 400 are specifically developed for modern EVs, shaping the future of electromobility. Cost-effective and tailored to the use case, these connectors are reduced to the purpose of transmitting power while maintaining high-voltage safety."

"JAE expanded its MX80 Series of compact, waterproof inline connectors for automotive applications by adding a 12-position option to the existing lineup of 2, 3, 4, and 6-position lineups. An 8-position option is also under development and is scheduled for future release."

Purchase Premium Copy of Global EV Connector Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007191/

Conclusion

The increasing focus on road safety and the rapid advancement of autonomous driving technologies are driving a higher demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. These systems rely on a network of sensors and actuators, which in turn require dependable, high-performance EV connectors to function smoothly. Additionally, developments in lighting technologies, such as adaptive headlights and LED systems, are creating a need for more compact connectors. Alongside ADAS and advanced lighting, battery management systems (BMS) require various connectors to effectively monitor and control the complexities of modern battery packs. Moreover, high-voltage systems require specialized connector designs to ensure both safety and efficiency.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, component providers, EV connector manufacturers, EV connector distributors, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

For More latest Electronics and Semiconductor Research Reports - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reportstype/electronics-and-semiconductor

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/electric-vehicle-adhesives-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/electric-vehicles-battery-recycling-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/agricultural-electric-vehicle-ev-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/electric-overhead-traveling-eot-cranes-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/electric-vehicle-heating-system-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/electric-scooters-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/electric-vehicle-charging-system-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg