EV Cables Market worth $19.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Cables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from USD 8.6 billion in 2023 to USD 19.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the EV cable market are increasing fuel prices that have increased the demand for electric vehicles. Also, heavy R&D activities by EV cable manufacturers to develop EV cables for automobiles are expected to push the growth of the EV cable market. Development of infrastructure for EV charging in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of electric vehicles, which would boost the demand for EV cables.

EV Cables Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 19.0 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 17.2% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Voltage (Low, High), EV Application (Engine & Powertrain, Battery & Charging Management), High Voltage Application, Insulation, Shielding Type (Copper, Aluminium), Component and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe and North America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising popularity of hybrid electric vehicles Key Market Drivers Increasing growth of electric vehicles

FCEV is the fastest-growing segment of the EV cables market during the forecast period

A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is an electric vehicle that uses a fuel cell to convert hydrogen into electricity to power an electric motor. FCEVs are similar to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in that they produce no emissions from the tailpipe. However, FCEVs have a longer driving range than BEVs and can be refueled in minutes, similar to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. Toyota Mirai, Hyundai Nexo, Geely Geometry C are some of the top FCEVs in the world. In March 2022, Toyota Motor corporation launched FCEV Mirai in India. FCEVs use a propulsion system similar to that of electric vehicles, where energy stored as hydrogen is converted to electricity by the fuel cell. Demand for EV cable is directly proportional to increase in fuel cell electric vehicle production.

High Voltage Cable market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the EV cable market

The high voltage cable market is expected to grow at a fast pace with the growing demand for electric vehicles in the global market. High voltage cables are used in electric vehicles to transmit power from the battery to the electric motor. The high voltage cables are typically made of copper or aluminum and are insulated with a high-temperature resistant material. The cables are designed to carry high currents without overheating.

UK to be the fastest growing market in Europe for EV cables

The UK government offers subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles which is driving the electric vehicle demand in UK. Hence, the EV cable industry will grow. The company announced to fully shift to EVs in 2035. The UK's charging infrastructure is improving all the time, making it easier for electric vehicle owners to find places to charge their cars. The UK's battery industry for electric vehicle is also growing which is driving the EV cable market. Eland Cables is headquartered in UK. Eland Cables' EV cables are designed to meet the high standards required for use in electric vehicles.

Key Market Players:

The major players in EV Cables Companies include Leoni AG (Germany), Huber + Suhner (Switzerland), Sumitomo Electric Industries., Ltd (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), Nexans (France), among others.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023 , Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. announced to establish the world's largest factory for electric vehicle wiring harnesses in Egypt , with a USD 100 million investment and construction area of 150,000 square meters.

, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. announced to establish the world's largest factory for electric vehicle wiring harnesses in , with a investment and construction area of 150,000 square meters. In May 2023 , Huber+Suhner launched Upgraded Radox EV-C High Voltage Flex Cable

, Huber+Suhner launched Upgraded Radox EV-C High Voltage Flex Cable In September 2022 , Ravicab Cables Private Limited announces acquisition of Leoni Cable Solution IndiaPrivate Limited (LCSI), Pune , a fully owned subsidiary of Leoni AG

, Ravicab Cables Private Limited announces acquisition of Leoni Cable Solution IndiaPrivate Limited (LCSI), , a fully owned subsidiary of Leoni AG In July 2021 , Nexans announced a cable manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China . The new plant covers a 3,000-meter square to produce a large range of cable products and solutions.

, Nexans announced a cable manufacturing facility in . The new plant covers a 3,000-meter square to produce a large range of cable products and solutions. In November 2020 , Huber + Suhner launched its new flexible and robust Radox Screened Flex high voltage battery cable range for electric vehicles by combining Radox technology with a new type of semiconductor.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets