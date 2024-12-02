European Wellness Biomedical Group, Headed by Prof. Mike Chan, Releases New Study on Bioregenerative Blueprint for Athletic Longevity

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), a global leader in regenerative medicine, has unveiled a groundbreaking study led by renowned expert Prof. Mike Chan on the physiological challenges aging athletes face. The analysis explores how age impacts athletic performance, highlighting how regenerative medicine can help extend careers and enhance performance for aging athletes.

"Age shouldn't be a barrier to peak performance, with stamina and endurance," says Prof. Mike Chan, shedding light on how regenerative medicine redefines athletic potential.

"Aging shouldn't be a barrier to peak performance in sports, with stamina and endurance," says Prof. Mike Chan, who aims to redefine athletic potential through regenerative medicine.

The study reveals that aging significantly affects stamina, endurance, and balance in athletes. Prof. Chan's vision is to help athletes overcome age-related limits and maintain peak performance.

This comes after a recent high-profile boxing match where an aging legend faced a younger, more active opponent. Despite the legendary status of the older athlete, his performance was hindered by the physical decline caused by age, struggling to maintain intensity throughout the match. This sparked widespread discussions on how aging impacts athletes, especially in high-intensity sports, reinforcing the study's focus on how regenerative medicine can counteract these challenges.

Prof. Chan explains, "Aging affects not only muscles but also critical systems like the heart, lungs, and adrenal glands, which are vital for stamina and endurance."

The study identifies key areas affected by aging, beginning with the heart. "The heart begins to age around 40, and its efficiency can halve by age 70," notes Prof. Chan. "This decline directly impacts stamina, limiting an athlete's ability to sustain high levels of performance, especially in endurance sports."

The adrenal glands, crucial for bursts of energy and recovery, also decline with age. "Adrenal health is critical during intense physical exertion," explains Prof. Chan. "As these glands weaken, endurance and recovery slow down, reducing overall athletic output."

Brain health is another significant factor. Prof. Chan highlights how aging affects the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, areas vital for coordination, reaction time, and decision-making. "Decline in these brain regions can make it harder for athletes to stay sharp under pressure," he says.

The recent boxing match, where an aging athlete struggled to compete against a younger, fitter opponent, serves as a poignant example of these issues. This further emphasizes Prof. Chan's belief that regenerative medicine is key to helping aging athletes overcome these limitations and perform at their highest level for longer.

Despite these challenges, Prof. Chan is optimistic about regenerative medicine's potential to reverse biological aging. "At European Wellness, we focus on the holistic rejuvenation of the heart, lungs, adrenal glands, and brain. Our systemic approach aims to enhance stamina, balance, and endurance, offering athletes a renewed capacity for peak performance," he explains.

"Without proactive intervention, the functional decline of these areas quickly affects overall performance," says Prof. Chan. "Regenerative medicine provides an opportunity to not only extend athletic careers but also to redefine what aging athletes can achieve."

EWBG continues to lead the way in regenerative medicine with its innovative treatments, by addressing the biological effects of aging. The European Wellness Premier Center in Kota Kinabalu is at the forefront of these advancements, helping individuals not only look youthful but also feel and perform better, regardless of age.

For more information on EWBG's pioneering work in regenerative medicine, visit https://european-wellness.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570606/Age_shouldn_t_a_barrier_peak_performance_stamina_endurance_Prof_Mike.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362609/EW_COLOR_Logo.jpg

