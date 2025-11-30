Perlis Royalty Join Prof. Mike Chan in Strengthening Malaysia's Fight Against Autism

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's drive to modernize autism care received strong support today when the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and his consort, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, attended the International Congress on Advances in Autism, Neurodevelopmental & Neurodegenerative Disorders (ICAANND 2025) in Kuala Lumpur. Their appearance signalled rising national commitment to early diagnosis, intervention capacity and improved support for neurodiverse families. ICAANND 2025 was organized by the European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG).

Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan and the ICAANND 2025 international faculty stand alongside the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Ibni Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah binti Khalil during a special appreciation segment honouring speakers at Glamhall, Damansara.

The royal presence aligned with the scientific direction championed by Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, whose two decades of global research have positioned him as one of Asia's leading voices in precision neuro-generation.

Rising Needs in Malaysia

Perlis, like many parts of the country, has seen an increase in autism prevalence among school-aged children. Through UniMAP and the A-HEART Autism Hub, the Perlis royal household has invested in early identification, teacher training and family support programs. Their visit in Kuala Lumpur highlighted the need to extend such efforts nationally.

Prof. Mike Chan's Global Autism Mission

Prof. Chan's work on autism began more than a decade ago in Baoding, China, where he trained paediatric teams to improve diagnostic accuracy and early detection. These early initiatives helped shape his long-term approach to neurodevelopmental conditions.

His wellness centers have consistently documented two major biological patterns among autistic children: severe gut dysfunction and heavy-metal accumulation. "Your gut has more brain cells than your brain. If you do not fix the gut, you cannot fix the child," Prof. Chan told delegates at the Bangkok Summit.

His model of care is built on precision. It combines intestinal mucosa precursors with brain-region-specific support to target key areas such as the frontal lobe, hippocampus and cortex. This organ-specific strategy parallels the scientific work published in his Human Cytology Atlas, which maps more than 400 human cell types.

A Turning Point in the United States

In April 2025, Prof. Chan presented at the Autism Summit in San Diego, where United States presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to "find an answer for autism by September." The event drew global attention and intensified discussions on early intervention and scientific pathways.

At the summit, Prof. Chan emphasized that autism cannot be treated with generic or broad-spectrum approaches. He stressed that each organ and brain region require specific precursor support and that the future of autism care lies in precision, early detection and environmental correction.

Royal Recognition in Kuala Lumpur

In Kuala Lumpur, Prof. Chan presented an Appreciation Plaque to the Raja Muda of Perlis in recognition of the royal household's dedication to autism advocacy. Although their visit was brief, it carried national significance and underscored growing unity between scientific leadership and state-level action.

"We saw the passion of the Perlis royal household first hand," Prof. Chan said. "They care deeply about children, families and the future of autism services in Malaysia."

Malaysia's Path Forward

With scientific frameworks refined in Baoding, amplified in San Diego and Bangkok, and supported by Malaysian royalty, Prof. Chan says Malaysia is entering a critical new phase. The country is increasingly positioned to lead regional efforts in advanced autism intervention and neurodevelopmental research.

"No child should be left behind," he said. "Every family deserves access to proper autism support, no matter where they live."

As Malaysia aligns scientific capability, leadership and public awareness, its role in the global autism movement continues to grow.

