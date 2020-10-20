Etsy enables millions of US shoppers to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' with Klarna

- Shoppers in the US will be able to pay using Klarna's installments just in time for the holiday season

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global Buy Now, Pay Later provider and shopping service, today announced that Etsy, the global destination for unique and creative goods, launched its `Buy Now, Pay Later' solution. US buyers on Etsy.com, including many millennial and Gen Z shoppers, can now use this flexible payment option to shop for everything they love-from handcrafted pieces to vintage treasures created by millions of small creative businesses.

The global roll out of Klarna's flexible ways to pay will begin in the US, and Etsy expects to roll out Klarna's flexible payment options in other core markets in 2021. Klarna's `Pay later' solution for Etsy is enabled by Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies.

"We're excited to work with Klarna to expand the number of payment options available to shoppers through Etsy Payments," said Kruti Patel Goyal, Etsy's Chief Product Officer. "Klarna will enable shoppers to buy on Etsy with greater financial control and convenience, without additional fees for sellers. We believe this flexible solution will be particularly valuable during the peak holiday shopping period when many shoppers are buying special items for their loved ones."

Etsy's global marketplace is home to a universe of extraordinary items from more than 3 million creative entrepreneurs. Guided by a mission to Keep Commerce Human, Etsy's platform gives sellers the tools they need to do what they love and connects them with buyers around the world. Klarna supports purchases on Etsy between $50USD and $10,000USD.

"We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Etsy to make it even easier for their vibrant buyer community to get the items they love," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO at Klarna. "Not only does this relationship bring new flexible payment options to shoppers globally, we're proud to work with Etsy, a platform that supports small businesses around the world."

Klarna is the pioneer and global leader of buy now, pay later options and the future of shopping. With 90 million customers and more than 200,000 retail partners worldwide, the Klarna e-commerce platform and app provide consumers with flexibility and control, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay. The relationship with Etsy further strengthens Klarna's presence in the US as a leader in the buy now, pay later space.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is one of the most highly valued fintechs in Europe, with a valuation of $10.6 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, H&M, the GAP and Casper. The cooperation with Etsy as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

