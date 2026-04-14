ETS, Khan Academy and TED Announce New Institute to Reimagine Higher Education for the AI Age

The new Khan TED Institute will expand access to worldclass learning and career pathways, developed in partnership with leading corporates including Google, Microsoft, Accenture, Bain & Company, McKinsey and Replit.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the TED conference in Vancouver, the nonprofit organizations ETS, Khan Academy and TED will announce a joint plan to launch the Khan TED Institute, a new higher education collaboration designed for an AI‑driven era. The Khan TED Institute aims to prepare learners for the next generation of jobs while cultivating the uniquely human skills required to thrive in work, life, and society amid rapid technological change.

Together, the three nonprofits bring complementary strengths — Khan Academy's world-class learning platform, TED's curated community of leading thinkers and transformative ideas, and ETS's trusted expertise in measuring skills — to pioneer a bold vision for the future of higher education.

The Khan TED Institute plans to offer learning built for a fast‑changing world, combining deep academic foundations, applied artificial intelligence, and development of the durable soft skills employers value most — skills that carry beyond the workplace into lifle. The intent of the program is to be as accessible as possible, at a cost under $10,000. Applications are expected to open in 12 to 18 months.

"We're at a moment when education and the world are evolving quickly, and people need new ways to learn, build and demonstrate their capabilities," said Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy and TED Vision Steward. "Khan Academy's mission has always been to make world-class education accessible to all. The Khan TED Institute is an extension of that vision to higher education, creating new paths that help more people find meaningful ways to contribute to the world around them."

Once enrolled, students will advance based on measures of real competency rather than seat time, enabling personalized pacing while ensuring every learner leaves with verified competencies. The inaugural program will be organized around three pillars:

Core knowledge in mathematics, statistics, economics, computer science, science, history, and writing.

Applied AI skills, including AI‑assisted app development, financial modeling, building AI agents, and team‑based deployment projects.

Communication and leadership, developed through structured collaboration, peer tutoring, dialogue sessions, and public speaking.

"What's inspiring is learning that leads to real world opportunity," said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS. "This collaboration helps open new pathways into the AI economy where skill‑based measurement becomes the critical link between learning and livelihood."

To ensure deep relevance with the rapidly changing nature of work, corporate partnerships are vital to the Khan TED Institute's design. Corporate thought partners including Google, Microsoft, Accenture, Bain & Company, McKinsey and Replit will help shape the program and competency signals — ensuring the program stays aligned with the skills employers value most.

The Khan TED Institute also aims to bring together a global community of peers — including the millions of students and educators who already engage with TED's education initiative TED-Ed — with the broader TED network of thinkers and leaders. Through live talks, Q&A sessions, and community‑based learning, students will connect ideas to real‑world challenges and opportunities.

"For nearly 40 years, TED has been connecting people with powerful ideas — and in the process, quietly educating millions," said Logan McClure Davda, CEO of TED. "At a time when learning is changing quickly, we now need new ways to help people engage with ideas, develop judgment, and apply what they learn. The Khan TED Institute is an effort to expand what education can look like in the age of AI."

To learn more about the Khan TED Institute and express interest as a student, corporate partner, educator or philanthropist, please visit Khan TED Institute and join us in building something transformative.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. Our mission — advancing the science of measurement to power human progress — ensures our focus to enable everyone, everywhere, to demonstrate their skills and chart their path to future readiness for life. We are committed to readying 100M+ people for the next generation of jobs by 2035. We deliver on this commitment through trusted assessments and skills solutions — including TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis and Futurenav — and groundbreaking initiatives powered by our Research Institute. With a robust global footprint, including subsidiaries (PSI), offices and operations in more than 200 countries and territories, we help over 50 million individuals each year measure their proficiency and unlock new opportunities. Discover how we expand our worldwide impact: www.ets.org

About Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Since 2008, Khan Academy has provided an education safety net for the world, a free platform designed to provide global access to high-quality learning for students and resources for teachers. Khan Academy partners with school districts in the United States and works with school systems in countries around the world, providing tools that personalize education. Khan Academy is at the forefront of using AI in education to support students while ensuring teachers remain at the heart of the classroom. Worldwide, more than 200 million registered learners have used Khan Academy in 190 countries and more than 50 languages. For more information, see research findings about Khan Academy and our press center.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. The organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda.

TED began in 1984 as a conference about Technology, Entertainment and Design, and today it spans worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. TED's format has expanded to include podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed), independently run TEDx events, the multi-billion dollar collaborative philanthropic initiative The Audacious Project; and the climate solution initiative, Countdown. View a full list of TED's programs and initiatives.

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