DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is rolling out the red carpet for both new and seasoned traders with its latest offering, " Deposit Dash ." This promotion marks the much-anticipated Ethereum Dencun Upgrade, a significant step toward enhancing the blockchain's scalability and efficiency.

Ethereum Upgrade Sparks Bybit’s Deposit Dash Event

From March 13 until March 27, Bybit's Deposit Dash offers a golden opportunity for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. New users who buy at least $100 worth of ETH through Fiat Deposit, One-Click Buy, or P2P Trading will be rewarded with $10 worth of mystery Layer-2 tokens or USDT. Additionally, participants engaging in Derivatives or Spot trading, or investing in Bybit Savings during the event period, will secure an extra bonus.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The Deposit Delight is part of a wider campaign running until April 7. During this time participants can earn up to 305 USDT in bonuses by simply registering and completing a series of tasks outlined on the event page. This spectacular event is open to both newcomers, who can unlock a generous bonus of up to 305 USDT, and existing users, who can earn up to 300 USDT in bonuses.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the Ethereum Dencun Upgrade by offering our users the chance to earn significant bonuses through our Deposit Dash and Deposit Delight events," said Emily Bao, Web3 evangelist at Bybit. "This is a fantastic opportunity for both new and existing users to get involved, maximize their deposits, and explore the potential of Layer-2 tokens."

This event is part of Bybit's commitment to fostering a vibrant and accessible cryptocurrency ecosystem, where users can explore the latest innovations in blockchain technology while benefiting from generous rewards.

