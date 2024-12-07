Ethara: YAS ALL IN: A WEEKEND OF RACING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND ADVENTURE ACROSS THE WHOLE OF ABU DHABI DURING GRAND PRIX WEEKEND

As the emirate continues to build its profile as a global sporting hub, ticket-holders can maximise their time in the capital – from Yas Island theme parks to iconic cultural landmarks, as well other complimentary benefits

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As major sporting events become more integral to Abu Dhabi's cultural fabric, organisers of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are helping to continuously enhance the range of offerings available to visitors or residents during race weekend.

An important contributor to Abu Dhabi's tourism industry, major sporting occasions such as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helped attract nearly 24 million visitors last year, with visitors spending AED 1.165 billion during race week in 2023.

Etihad Airways Flyover at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Enjoy Complimentary Access to Ferrari World with a Full Weekend Abu Dhabi GP ticket

Now in its 16th year, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix isn't just a race—it's evolved into an epic celebration of speed, excitement and adventure, one that has grown year on year. Its ongoing success contributes to economic growth and more infrastructure, which helps attract more sporting events in turn.

To showcase the best the city has to offer, this year, the #AbuDhabiGP ticket is a passport to a weekend of unrivaled 'Yas All In' thrills, granting access to world-class attractions, iconic cultural landmarks, and unforgettable experiences across Abu Dhabi.

Ticket-holders can look forward to a host of benefits and exclusive offers to maximise their experience, including one-day complimentary access to one of Yas Island's iconic theme parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Fans can also enjoy added perks, including access to Emirates Park Zoo and Snow Abu Dhabi. These benefits are valid for all 3-day and 4-day ticket holders from 4-9 December 2024, offering a variety of ways to enhance their Abu Dhabi experience.

For those seeking cultural enrichment, the #AbuDhabiGP ticket also provides complimentary entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan. These iconic destinations allow fans to immerse themselves in the UAE's heritage and a range of global artworks, elevating their weekend beyond the action at Yas Marina Circuit.

New this year, race-goers will also gain access to the Gulf 12 Hours endurance race, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit on December 14 and 15, 2024. This high-octane event showcases non-stop GT racing action and extends the motorsport excitement for fans.

In addition to these exclusive benefits, all #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders can enjoy complimentary access to the FAB After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park. The 2024 line-up promises electrifying performances, starting on Thursday, 5 December, with Teddy Swims and South Korean DJ sensation Peggy Gou. Global icons Maroon 5 will make their debut at Yasalam presented by e& on Friday, 6 December, followed by the explosive energy of 15-time Grammy Award-winner Eminem on Saturday, 7 December. The weekend concludes with a powerhouse performance by 2-time Grammy-winning band Muse on Sunday, 8 December .

From adrenaline-fueled days at Yas Marina Circuit to evenings filled with world-class music and immersive entertainment, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate Abu Dhabi experience.

For more details on how to make the most of this year's event, visit www.abudhabigp.com or download the Abu Dhabi GP App.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575753/Etihad_Airways.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575754/Ferrari_World.jpg