A CORUÑA, Spain, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new season starts for Estrella Galicia 0,0's sporting project in the MotoGP World Championship, as the company extends its commitment to the sport, becoming the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Brazil, in addition to its title sponsorship of the Spanish Grand Prix and being the official beer of the championship.

Brazil will be a real landmark for fans, both in sporting and emotional terms, as the competition returns to the country after a 22-year absence. "As a company, we have strong ties to Brazil, a market with a long-standing beer tradition, and one where we have a growing presence thanks to our firm commitment to the country through our own subsidiary," explained Ignacio Rivera, executive president of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, parent company of Estrella Galicia.

As title sponsor, Estrella Galicia 0,0 will appear on all the GP branding at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna.

Ignacio Rivera also highlights how "becoming 'title sponsor' of the Grand Prix of Brazil represents a landmark in our long history of commitment to MotoGP as official beer partner, but also as a supporter of riders' and teams' development. Brazil is a key country in our international growth strategy, and we're pleased to add value to the World Championship's return to the country after 20 years, especially with a local rider like Diogo Moreira, a product of our talent development program."

Diogo Moreira: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Ambassador in Brazil

The Grand Prix of Brazil will also see the home debut at the highest level of Diogo Moreira, an Estrella Galicia 0,0 ambassador throughout his career. The Brazilian rider will make his premier class debut before his home fans after becoming last season's world champion in the Moto2 class, culminating his impressive rise to the top of the sport since Estrella Galicia 0,0 first supported him at the start of his riding career in the classes below MotoGP.

2025: a historic season

This season comes fresh on the back of an extraordinary 2025 for Estrella Galicia's sporting project in motorcycle racing, with ambassadors Marc Márquez and Álex Márquez signing off an historic one-two in the MotoGP premier class as champion and runner-up in the World Championship, with Moreira adding the Moto2 title and José Antonio Rueda proclaimed world champion in the Moto3 class.

