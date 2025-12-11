Estrella Galicia 0,0's commitment to motorsport achieves a clean sweep with all three MotoGP titles and the Formula 1 World Championship

CORUÑA, Spain , Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Galicia 0,0 reaches an unprecedented milestone in the history of motorsport by accompanying the conquest of the two most important championships in the world. The alcohol-free beer brand closes the 2025 season as the first Spanish sponsor in history to simultaneously secure the riders' world titles in every MotoGP category, as well as the Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships in Formula 1 — the two most prestigious and demanding competitions in global motorsport. A remarkable achievement that crowns the company's unique sporting programme dedicated to fostering talent and effort.

The MotoGP World Championship delivered an extraordinary image: three Estrella Galicia 0,0 ambassadors standing on top of the podium in each of the three categories. José Antonio Rueda in Moto3, Diogo Moreira in Moto2 and Marc Márquez in MotoGP. Three champions supported by Estrella Galicia 0,0 for more than a decade, each embodying the spirit of the Galician company: nonconformist, distinctive and committed.

Adding yet another record, Marc shared the 2025 premier-class podium with his brother Álex, also an Estrella Galicia 0,0 ambassador. Together, the Márquez brothers have written another unparalleled chapter in Grand Prix racing: the only siblings in history to finish first and second in the premier class. To complete a season of total success among the riders, Ducati — whose factory team received support from Estrella Galicia 0,0 this year — secured its fourth MotoGP Riders' title, its seventh Constructors' crown and the third triple crown (Riders', Constructors' and Teams') in its history.

In Formula 1, on Sunday 7 December, McLaren also made history by being crowned 2025 Constructors' World Champion, earning its tenth title and second consecutive one. The British team sealed the crown after scoring 775 points, 14 victories, 34 podiums, 13 poles and 12 fastest laps. On the drivers' side, Lando Norris led the project with an exceptional season.

In both motorcycling and Formula 1, Estrella Galicia 0,0 — the alcohol-free beer from Hijos de Rivera — has been present as a hand that drives, supports and believes. The same hand that brews, with care and authenticity, a beer that cannot be understood without craft or passion. Hands that are honoured in the special campaign launched by the company to commemorate this unprecedented milestone: an unrepeatable season with six titles in the world of motorsport. Spot here

