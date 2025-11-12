ESTO Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results, Loan Portfolio Surges 28% Year-on-Year as ESTO Expands Market Leadership

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTO Group (ESTO Holdings OU), the leading Estonian non-bank consumer credit provider, today announced outstanding financial results for the three quarters of 2025 -- loan portfolio expanded to EUR 88.4 million, up 28% year-on-year; EBITDA reached a quarterly record of EUR 4.31 million, driven by portfolio quality and efficiency gains.

Key Financial Highlights:

- Net Profit was EUR 2.25 million, delivering a net margin of 24%, up 15.8% compared to Q3 2024

- Total Revenue for Q3 2025 reached EUR 9.23 million, representing an 8.5% increase in quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 13.9% rise compared to year-over-year (YoY)

- The Gross Loan Portfolio expanded to EUR 88.4 million, reflecting 10% growth QoQ and an impressive 28% increase YoY

- Credit issuance in Q3 reached EUR 30.4 million, a 21.3% quarterly increase and 47.5% higher YoY

- All-time highest EBITDA for the quarter was EUR 4.31 million, marking a 4% growth from Q2 and a 12% increase YoY

- Merchant integrations in September 2025 surpassed 100, with over 400 point-of-sale activations, further expanding ESTO's pan-Baltic ecosystem

Following a strong start to the year, in the third quarter ESTO successfully attracted EUR 6.1 million in new equity from a consortium of premier pan-Baltic fintech and strategic investors. This additional capital will enable ESTO to expand its market footprint across the Baltics, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen its ecosystem through strategic partnerships.

Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO, commented:

"With a net profit for three quarters of 2025 of EUR 6.8 EUR, reflecting a 48% improvement year-over-year, our financial performance provides a solid foundation supporting our growth. The recent equity raise is a clear vote of confidence in our vision and operational strategy, positioning ESTO for even greater growth and market leadership in the Baltics. ESTO's ecosystem is on a firm footing, as visible by all-time record quarterly credit issuance and a growing network of merchant partnerships."

"Our financial position is stronger than ever, with a capitalization ratio of 34% providing a firm platform to support significant development in the loan portfolio," added Gustav Juurikas, CFO of ESTO. "We expect to surpass our previous target of EUR 100 million ahead of schedule, driven by continued market demand, operational scale, and strong liquidity position. Profitability remains exceptional, mirroring both high-quality portfolio expansion and efficient management, positioning ESTO well for sustained leadership in the Baltic fintech arena."

Conference Call

ESTO will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter 2025 results at 15:00 Central European Time (CET) on Thursday, November 13th. The live webcast can be accessed by registering at https://player.videosync.fi/esto/2025-q3 in advance. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same link. Full third-quarter financial statements are available on the company's Investor Relations webpage.

About ESTO:

ESTO is a dynamic, forward-thinking company that aims to revolutionize the shopping experience by simplifying the complex shopping ecosystem. Leveraging its multi-year expertise and position as Estonia's leading non-bank consumer credit institute, ESTO is positioned to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the Baltics and beyond. With a strong emphasis on technology and customer loyalty, ESTO aims to provide a seamless, tailored, and omnichannel shopping experience for both consumers and retailers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618719/5466633/ESTO_Holdings_Logo.jpg