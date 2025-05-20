ESTO Group Surpasses EUR 75 Million in Loan Portfolio, Reports Record Q1 2025 Financial Results

TALLINN, Estonia, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTO Group, the leading Estonian non-bank consumer credit provider, today announced its strongest quarterly performance to date, surpassing EUR 75mln in gross loan portfolio and setting new records across all core financial metrics for the first quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Highlights:

- Net Income more than doubled from EUR 1.1mln in Q1 2024 to EUR 2.31mln in Q1 2025, up +114% year-over-year (YoY).

- Total Loan Portfolio ended the quarter at EUR 74.7mln, increasing by 14% YoY and exceeding EUR 75mln in early April.

- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) totaled EUR 36.9mln, while credit issuance rose to EUR 21.6mln, showing resilience despite early-year seasonality.

- Revenue totaled EUR 8.2mln, up 16% YoY, driven by stronger portfolio performance across all markets.

- EBITDA reached EUR 4.3mln, a 53% YoY increase, supported by scale efficiencies and disciplined cost control.

- Liquidity was strengthened by a EUR 4.9mln credit facility with Citadele Banka, while a stable 28% capitalization ratio presents a robust capital base.

Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO, commented:

"Q1 2025 marked another all-time high across our core financial metrics. Achieving EUR 8.2mln in revenue and EUR 2.3mln in net profit features the scalability of our business model. Estonia remains a highly profitable anchor, Latvia has reached breakeven, and Lithuania is making steady progress. Our strategic initiatives, such as the activation of more than 250 merchant partnerships and upgrading our customer profile framework, are actively contributing to growth across all of markets. As a result, ESTO's ecosystem is scaling with quality, and we remain focused on sustainable, high-margin expansion across the Baltics."

"We continue to improve our financial position, supported by the recent EUR 4.9mln credit facility secured from Citadele Banka," added Gustav Juurikas, CFO of ESTO. "Combined with over EUR 15mln in undrawn off-balance sheet commitments, our available funding sources remain sufficient. As of the end of Q1 2025, our capitalization ratio stood at 28%, providing a solid buffer for further growth and ensuring the group is well-positioned to meet future funding requirements."

ESTO successfully completed its 2024 audit with KPMG. Additionally, in the FY 2024 reporting period the company improved Expected Credit Loss (ECL) methodology strengthening the group's credit risk assessment. The full first-quarter financial statements, along with the audited report for 2024 financial year, has been made available on the company's Investor Relations webpage.

About ESTO:



ESTO is a dynamic, forward-thinking company that aims to revolutionize the shopping experience by simplifying the complex shopping ecosystem. Leveraging its multi-year expertise and position as Estonia's leading non-bank consumer credit institute, ESTO is positioned to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the Baltics and beyond. With a strong emphasis on technology and customer loyalty, ESTO aims to provide a seamless, tailored, and omnichannel shopping experience for both consumers and retailers.

