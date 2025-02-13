ESTO Holdings OÜ and Citadele banka Forge Strategic Partnership with Initial €4.9 Million Facility

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTO Holdings OÜ ("ESTO"), a leading fintech and one of the largest shopping networks in the Baltics, that currently services more than 5,500 unique point-of-sales, has successfully secured a €4.9 million overdraft facility from Citadele, marking it to be ESTO's second active funding cooperation with a bank.

This new facility represents an important step in diversifying the company's financial structure and strengthening its banking relationships in the Baltics, ensuring additional flexibility in managing liquidity as the company continues to scale across the region.

"2024 was a record year for us – we exceeded every business and financial goal and hit record Net Profit. In 2025, we've already rolled out new products, including the upgraded ESTO Deals, and we're now focusing on building AI agents across our departments to improve efficiency. I'm also happy to announce the new funding facility with Citadele, which gives us the flexibility to support our fast growth." said Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO.

Citadele has established itself as a key banking partner in the region, supporting the growth of innovative financial services providers like ESTO. The partnership with Citadele is expected to evolve, supporting ESTO's continued expansion and reinforcing its position as a market leader.

"We are pleased to support the growth and success of Baltic companies through financing. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and economic development in the region, ensuring that local businesses have the resources they need to thrive and expand. Also we are glad that ESTO has successfully integrated Klix by Citadele debit payments solution providing their merchants with reliable services," says Vaidas Žagūnis, Chief Corporate Commercial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Citadele banka.

As ESTO continues to scale, the company remains focused on expanding its funding sources across bank financing, bonds, and alternative lending channels to sustain its rapid expansion.

About ESTO

Founded in 2017, ESTO is a leading Baltic fintech company, offering a seamless shopping ecosystem that empowers merchants and consumers with accessible financing, payments, and marketing solutions. With a growing network of over 5,500 merchants, ESTO remains committed to delivering innovative financial services across the region.

