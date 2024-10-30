Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

News provided by

Essity

30 Oct, 2024, 07:15 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been designated a Diversity Leader by Financial Times. 

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"Diversity is an ongoing commitment and an important investment for employees, companies and the world around us. Diversity and inclusion are business-critical as they contribute to better decision-making and thus better results," says Pia Höök, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Essity.

Listen to Essity's podcast Courageous Conversations here

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, malin.herrmann@essity.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-once-again-recognized-as-a-diversity-leader-by-financial-times,c4058090

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 43, 2024

Between October 21, 2024, and October 25, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under ...

Essity: Interim Report, Quarter 3, 2024

Quarter 3, 2024 - Profitable growth and higher market shares Net sales decreased 2.2% to SEK 36,274m (37,092) Organic growth amounted to 1.9%, of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Supplementary Medicine

Supplementary Medicine

News Releases in Similar Topics