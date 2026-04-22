STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Board of Directors has resolved to utilize the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2026, and initiate a new program to buy back Class B shares in Essity for SEK 3bn. The program begins no earlier than on May 11, 2026, and extends until the 2027 Annual General Meeting at the latest.

The share repurchase will be financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Repurchasing will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the stock exchange's issuer regulations and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

In addition, the following terms and conditions apply to the share buyback program:

- The shares may not be acquired at a price higher than the highest, most recent independent transaction price or the highest current independent bid price.

- The shares will be paid in cash.

According to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the program cannot exceed 10% of the total number of shares outstanding at any given time. The repurchased shares are expected to be canceled.

The total number of Essity shares is 681,945,171, of which 57,200,658 Class A shares and 624,744,513 Class B shares. Essity currently holds 1,240,123 Class B shares in treasury. Information about repurchases under the program will be published each week on essity.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

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https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-decides-on-new-share-buyback-program-of-sek-3bn,c4338626

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