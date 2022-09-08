All-in-One IoT-based Security System with Integrated Smoke Generator Wins Category for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced that its MyShield intruder prevention system has been awarded the 2022 Security Today Award in the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions category.

Essence Group Wins 2022 Security Today New Product of the Year Award for MyShield Intruder Intervention Solution

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 14th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 product award categories.

"We are honored to be recognized by Security Today for our approach to proactive intruder prevention, empowering home and business owners to detect, verify and safely expel intruders before they are able to cause harm," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "MyShield is integral to our commitment to improving people's peace of mind, by leading the shift towards security solutions that actively intervene to prevent crimes from being committed."

MyShield is the first all-in-one intruder prevention system that can be used as a standalone device connected to Cat-M networks, or integrated into existing security systems to offer enhanced premises protection. Its versatility makes it ideal for a range of residential and commercial scenarios and addresses the need for solutions that proactively detect and prevent intruders before they have the opportunity to cause harm. The system includes passive infrared (PIR) motion detection, high-definition video monitoring, two-way voice communication, and a proprietary smoke generator that quickly fills a room with a harmless disorientating smoke to safely force intruders out of premises.

"Essence Group remains committed to introducing advanced intruder deterrence solutions that enable people to take greater control of protecting their families, homes and businesses," said Ohad Amir, CTO of Essence Group. "With MyShield, we are facilitating a paradigm shift in security provision, from one of detection and alert to active deterrence and intervention."

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, healthcare solutions, and end-to-end security, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

SOURCE Essence Group