Global IoT Leader's Cloud-Based Solutions Span Intruder Prevention, Personal Safety, Health, and Wellbeing Markets

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group today announced the range of advanced IoT-based solutions it will present at CES 2023, leveraging the latest IoT and cellular technologies for the security and healthcare industries.

January 5-8, 2023

Las Vegas, NV

Booth: #52753

Essence Group to Demonstrate Portfolio of Connected Security and Remote Care Solutions at CES 2023

MyShield Fog-Generating Intruder Prevention System

The world's first all-in-one fog-generating intruder prevention system empowering property owners to safely verify and remove trespassers from premises before they can cause harm. MyShield is an LTE-M-enabled intruder intervention solution featuring a proprietary security fog generator that can quickly fill a room with harmless yet disorientating fog. The comprehensive system integrates passive infrared (PIR) motion detection, high-definition video, and two-way voice communications in a discreet and easy-to-install device. Recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

VitalOn Advanced RPM and Chronic Disease Management Platform

The VitalOn remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management platform provides a seamless user experience for seniors and patients requiring a simple yet comprehensive support system. Optimized to address the growing challenge of patient disengagement, it combines telecare, telehealth and wellness capabilities into a single, easy-to-use platform that continuously monitors wellbeing parameters and vital signs from multiple devices to detect and alert in case of abnormal activity. VitalOn enables seniors to easily monitor their vital signs and connects them directly to their care teams without the need to rely on smartphone or tablet apps. Recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Umbrella LTE-M-Enabled Mobile PERS

The award winning LTE-M-enabled mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS), Umbrella is optimized for a range of personal security, health, and wellness settings, from senior care to lone worker scenarios. The ultra-small and discreet device includes a range of functions, including built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring, two-way voice capabilities, and panic detection to alert guardians and caregivers in case of emergency.

WeR@Home+ Security and Home Management Platform

The WeR@Home+ security and smart home management platform features the first high-definition video camera in the industry to provide HD video over secure radio frequency. It allows homeowners to independently manage their home environments in real time, from anywhere and on any device. It includes a suite of multi-functional detectors, including door/window sensors, a motion detector with multi-zone spherical lenses, a curtain sensor, and a multi-function button for security and smart home actions.

Care@Home Aging-in-Place Telecare Platform

Care@Home is an advanced end-to-end solution that continuously learns and adapts to the daily behavior of seniors to identify significant deviation from daily routines. It provides real-time alerts to enable timely interventions that can potentially prevent deterioration in a person's wellbeing. It includes the MDsense multi-dimensional fall detection solution, which enables caregivers to respond to events faster by eliminating the risk of missed falls or false alerts. The non-wearable, wireless, battery-powered device utilizes advanced multi sensing technology to ensure continual monitoring without infringing on users' privacy.

Parks Associates CONNECTIONS™ Summit

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5 at 3:00pm PT

Location: Venetian Hotel, Lando 4304

Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA, is participating at the annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES. Yaniv will participate in the panel session Virtual Care and Independent Living: Keeping Seniors Safe, addressing the senior and caretaker market and highlighting the role of PERs and independent living solutions.

Essence Group will be showcasing the above solutions at booth #52753 at CES, from January 5-8, 2023. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives. For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com

(+1) 469-297-2515

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968694/Essence_CES_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705604/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Essence Group