Essence Group Marks 10-Year Anniversary in North America Ahead of Expansion into Security and Remote Health Markets

Company Builds on Advances in Senior Care and Personal Safety and Security Markets, Grows Customer Base by 40% Year-on-Year

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group , a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, has marked the 10-year anniversary of Essence USA. Having acquired a significant portion of the personal emergency response systems (PERS) market, the company has achieved consistent yearly growth with the expectation of continued expansion in the coming years.

Founded in 1994 developing wireless alarm systems solutions, Essence Group emerged as a leading provider of cloud-connected IoT solutions and services in the global security and personal safety markets. The company established Essence SmartCare to introduce market-leading remote care monitoring solutions for the senior care and assisted living sectors. Essence currently operates across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

"Essence Group was founded over a quarter of a century ago with the singular goal of harnessing innovative technologies to provide peace of mind to individuals and families across the world," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "Having established Essence as a leader in the European security and personal safety market, I am excited to witness our further expansion across the United States."

In 2012, Essence Group officially launched Essence USA, comprising a team with over a century of combined experience in the personal emergency response space. The company partners with leading monitoring and medical alert services providers, including Medical Guardian, LifeStation, Affiliated Monitoring, LifeFone and GetSafe. There are currently hundreds of thousands of individuals utilizing Essence solutions across North America. Essence USA has increased its client base by 40% year-on-year and estimates that it controls around one third of the PERS market through its partnerships with services providers.

"Over the past decade, Essence USA has leveraged its leadership in the senior care market to identify opportunities to implement solutions and services that improve the safety and wellbeing of individuals," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "As we continue to increase our market share, the remainder of 2022 and beyond will see us advance further into the U.S. healthcare and security sectors, introducing advanced remote patient monitoring and proactive security solutions that allow people to live safer and healthier lives."

In May 2021, Essence launched VitalOn, a comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform combining telecare, telehealth and wellness capabilities in one holistic system that offers continuous monitoring for a variety of aging-related issues and chronic conditions. In November of the same year, the company unveiled MyShield, the first fog generating CAT M-connected all-in-one intruder prevention system. Both solutions were recognized as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees.

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

