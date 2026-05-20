Essence Group Expands North American Presence with New Canadian Customer UTS

UTS specializes in designing intelligent, fully integrated security systems tailored to the unique requirements of each client environment. By partnering with Essence Group, UTS will enhance its portfolio with the MyShield advanced security fog-based technology, enabling businesses to move beyond traditional detection systems toward real-time asset protection.

Businesses across industries are facing increasing risks from theft, intrusion, and operational disruption. Conventional security systems often focus on identifying threats without actively preventing loss. The MyShield security fog solution addresses this gap by providing a proactive, immediate, and effective deterrent during security breaches.

The system rapidly deploys a dense, non-damaging security fog when triggered, significantly reducing visibility and preventing intruders from locating or accessing valuable assets. The security fog is safe for property and equipment, leaves no residue, and dissipates without causing damage. Integrated as part of a broader security ecosystem, it complements alarms, surveillance, and monitoring systems to deliver comprehensive protection.

"We are excited to partner with UTS as we continue to expand our presence in North America," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "UTS's expertise in delivering customized, integrated security solutions aligns perfectly with our technology. Together, we are enabling organizations to shift from passive detection to proactive, real-time protection."

UTS selected Essence Group following a thorough evaluation process, citing the company's extensive track record of successful deployments across Europe and its strong compatibility with integrated security environments.

"At UTS, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and the most advanced technologies available," said Andre Ankri, President at UTS. "Our partnership with Essence reflects our ongoing mission to provide innovative, integrated security solutions that protect what matters most to our clients."

UTS will initiate a soft launch of the MyShield solution in collaboration with selected partners, focusing on market validation and performance insights ahead of a broader rollout across key industries including retail, logistics, warehousing, and commercial facilities.

About Essence

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, AI-Driven, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over 30 years, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 85 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

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Media Contact:

Rafi Zauer

Essence Group, Head of Marketing

rafiza@essence-grp.com

+972 (0)73 2447777

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