Esports Industry to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2033, at 21.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The esports market is witnessing growth due to rise in popularity of online video games, surge in penetration of mobile gaming, and technological advancements.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Esports Industry by Application (Platform and Service), Streaming type (On demand and Live), Device Type (Smart phone, Smart TV, Desktop-Laptop-Tablets, and Gaming Console), and Revenue Stream (Media Rights, Game Publisher Fee, Sponsorship, Digital Advertisement, Tickets, and Merchandise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". The esports market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2033.

The esports market is witnessing growth owing to surge in interest in esports tournaments and events, surge in online video games popularity, rise in mobile gaming penetration, technological advancements, and the ease of entry for new players. The rise of live streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming has significantly expanded audience reach, making esports more accessible to a global viewership. Mobile gaming is emerging as a dominant segment, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, driven by rapid smartphone penetration. Adding to this momentum, the industry is undergoing increasing professionalization, attracting substantial investment from traditional sports franchises, media companies, and major brands alike.

What Is the Long-Term Outlook for the Esports Market?

The long-term outlook for the global esports market is highly optimistic, driven by digital consumption trends, mainstream acceptance, and continued investment. Competitive gaming has evolved from niche tournaments into a global entertainment ecosystem centered around titles such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, and Dota 2. These franchises maintain massive international audiences and structured professional leagues.

Revenue streams are diversifying beyond sponsorships and advertising to include media rights, in-game purchases, merchandising, and franchised leagues. Major publishers such as Riot Games and Valve Corporation continue to invest in long-term league ecosystems, thereby improving financial stability. Meanwhile, streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube expand accessibility and global reach.

Regionwise, Asia-Pacific remains dominant, particularly in China and South Korea, while North America and Europe focus on franchise-based models. Mobile esports is accelerating growth in emerging markets due to smartphone accessibility.

Challenges remain, including profitability concerns for teams, sponsorship volatility, and regulatory issues. However, increased institutional investment, collegiate programs, and potential Olympic recognition signal long-term legitimacy.

Overall, esports is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, transitioning from a high-growth emerging sector into a mature segment of the global sports and entertainment industry.

Segment Highlights

The platform segment dominated the esports market in 2023.

By application, the platform segment led the esports market in 2023. It comprises digital platforms that enable gamers, audiences, and organizers to participate in and manage esports activities. These platforms support live streaming, real-time communication, tournament organization, and audience engagement, and are vital to the expanding popularity and commercialization of the esports industry.

The on-demand segment had the highest market share in 2023.

By streaming type, the on-demand segment held the dominant position in the esports market in 2023, owing to growing popularity of platforms that allow users to consume esports content at their own pace, thereby offering greater flexibility and accessibility to a broader audience. However, the live segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing viewer demand for real-time interaction and immersive experiences. Live streaming enables fans to engage with events as they unfold, cultivating a strong sense of community and shared excitement.

How Will Emerging Trends Shape the Future of the Esports Market?

Emerging trends will significantly shape the future of the esports market by expanding its audience, revenue models, and technological capabilities. The rise of mobile esports is increasing accessibility in emerging markets, while advancements in cloud gaming and 5G are enhancing real-time competitive experiences. Integration of AI-driven analytics is improving player performance and fan engagement. Immersive technologies such as AR and VR are creating new viewing formats. Additionally, brand partnerships, collegiate leagues, and mainstream media integration are strengthening legitimacy. Growth of titles like Valorant and evolving publisher-led ecosystems will further professionalize and globalize the esports industry.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the esports market in 2023, which is supported by its advanced gaming infrastructure, high digital penetration, and strong base of esports fans. The region has attracted substantial investments from media companies, game publishers, and global brands seeking to leverage the expanding esports ecosystem. Established professional leagues, franchise models, and sponsorship networks have further reinforced its market leadership.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of esports in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, where gaming culture is deeply ingrained. The region is also experiencing increased investments in tournament development, esports arenas, streaming platforms, and brand partnerships, positioning it as a key growth region for the esports industry globally.

How Do Government Policies and Regulations Impact Regional Market Growth?

Government policies and regulations play a crucial role in shaping regional esports market growth by influencing investment, infrastructure development, and industry legitimacy. Supportive policies—such as official recognition of esports as a sport, funding for tournaments, and tax incentives—can accelerate ecosystem expansion. For example, countries like South Korea have historically supported competitive gaming through structured associations and infrastructure, contributing to strong regional leadership.

Conversely, restrictive regulations can limit growth. Licensing requirements, content censorship, and limits on gaming hours—such as regulatory measures implemented in China—can impact player participation, publisher operations, and revenue streams. Data protection laws and digital advertising regulations also influence how esports organizations monetize audiences.

Visa policies and cross-border trade rules further affect international tournaments and player mobility. Regions with streamlined visa processes and intellectual property protections attract more global events and foreign investment. In North America and parts of Europe, clearer legal frameworks around sponsorship, broadcasting rights, and betting markets have enhanced commercial stability.

Key Players

Tencent

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Modern Times Group

NVIDIA Corporation

Electronic Arts

Gameloft SE

FACEIT

CJ Corporation

Kabam

Gfinity.

These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the esports market growth globally. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

