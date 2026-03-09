Beer Market to Reach $873.0 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 2.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The beer market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for premium and craft beverages, expanding urban populations, and continuous innovation in brewing techniques and flavors. In addition, rising popularity of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic variants, growth of hospitality and tourism sectors, and expansion of modern retail and e-commerce channels are strengthening market demand. Supportive distribution networks, brand diversification, and strategic collaborations among breweries further contribute to overall market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Beer Market by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others), Category (Popular-priced, Premium, and Super Premium), and Packaging (Glass, Bottle, Can, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the beer market was valued at $650.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $873.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The rising consumer preference for premium and craft beverages, increasing social drinking occasions, and expanding urban populations have significantly boosted demand for beer across global markets. Continuous innovation in brewing techniques, flavors, and ingredients has attracted consumers seeking unique taste experiences and high-quality products. The growth of craft breweries, microbreweries, and specialty beer brands has further diversified product offerings and strengthened market competitiveness.

Advancements in brewing technology, automated production systems, and sustainable packaging solutions have supported operational efficiency and consistent product quality. In addition, the expansion of modern retail channels, bars, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms has improved product accessibility and distribution networks. Strategic marketing initiatives, brand collaborations, and investments in product development by leading breweries are further driving innovation and market expansion across regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $650.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $873.0 billion CAGR 2.7 % No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments Covered Type, Category, Packaging, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free beer

Increase in number of breweries and microbreweries

Growth in craft beer industry Opportunity Increase in demand for premium and specialty beers

Growth in popularity of craft and artisanal beers Restraint Health concerns related to alcohol consumption

By type, the lager segment held the highest market share in 2023

The lager segment dominated the beer market in 2023, primarily due to its wide consumer acceptance, smooth flavor profile, and large-scale commercial production. Lager beers are widely preferred across both developed and emerging markets because of their light taste, consistent quality, and broad availability through retail and on-trade channels. Major breweries focus heavily on lager production due to its strong global demand and efficient brewing processes. In addition, continuous product innovation, improved fermentation techniques, and strong brand presence have further strengthened the segment's dominance. While other types such as ale, stout & porter, and malt beverages continue to gain popularity—particularly within craft brewing communities—lager remains the most consumed beer type worldwide.

By category, the premium segment held the highest market share in 2023

The premium segment accounted for the largest share of the beer market in 2023, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward high-quality and distinctive beverage experiences. Consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on beers made with superior ingredients, unique brewing techniques, and enhanced flavor profiles. Premium beer brands often emphasize authenticity, craftsmanship, and brand identity, which appeal strongly to younger consumers and urban populations. Marketing campaigns, brand storytelling, and product differentiation strategies have further strengthened the position of premium beers in both developed and emerging markets. Meanwhile, the popular-priced segment continues to maintain strong volume sales in price-sensitive markets, while the super premium category is experiencing gradual growth through specialty and craft offerings.

By packaging, the glass bottle segment held the highest market share in 2023

The glass bottle segment dominated the packaging category in 2023 due to its traditional appeal, product preservation qualities, and widespread use by breweries worldwide. Glass packaging helps maintain the taste and freshness of beer while offering strong brand visibility through distinctive bottle designs and labeling. Many established beer brands continue to rely on glass bottles for both retail and hospitality distribution. However, the can segment is experiencing notable growth because of its convenience, lightweight design, portability, and improved recyclability. Other packaging formats, including kegs and specialty containers, play an important role in on-trade environments such as bars, pubs, and restaurants. Continuous innovation in sustainable packaging solutions is also influencing consumer purchasing decisions.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global beer market due to its large and expanding population, with major contributions from China and India. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and evolving lifestyles have increased consumer spending on alcoholic beverages, particularly beer. The region also demonstrates strong cultural acceptance of beer in social gatherings, nightlife, and festive occasions. In addition, the expansion of local breweries and the growing presence of international beer brands have diversified product offerings. A rising middle-class population with interest in premium and imported beers further supports demand. Improved distribution networks, including e-commerce platforms and targeted marketing strategies, have also enhanced product accessibility and consumer engagement across the region.

Which key consumer groups are accelerating demand in the beer market?

Urban consumers and young adult populations remain the primary drivers of beer consumption, supported by increasing social drinking occasions, nightlife culture, and changing lifestyle preferences. Hospitality establishments such as bars, pubs, restaurants, and hotels are also expanding beer offerings to attract customers and enhance on-premise experiences. In addition, retail consumers purchasing through supermarkets, liquor stores, and e-commerce platforms are contributing significantly to market demand. The collective interest in diverse flavors, premium products, and convenient packaging formats is accelerating beer consumption and supporting the continuous expansion of the global beer market.

Key Players

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.

Heineken Holding NV.

Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

United Breweries Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the beer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent developments in the global beer market

In April 2023, BIRA 91 launched two limited-edition beer variants, 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner, as part of a special campaign celebrating India's cricket culture. The company also introduced customized merchandise inspired by the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. This initiative aimed to strengthen brand engagement among cricket fans while connecting beer consumption with popular sporting events and youth-oriented lifestyle marketing strategies.

