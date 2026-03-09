Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $5.5 billion, Globally, By 2033 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for transparency in the payment system and surge in flow of remittance from foreign countries have boosted the growth of the global cryptocurrency market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cryptocurrency Market By Offering (Hardware [ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and Others] and Software), Process (Mining and Transaction), Type (Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Tether [USDT], Binance Coin [BNB], Cardano [ADA], Ripple [XRP], and Others), and End User (Trading, Retail & E-commerce, Banking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". As per the report, the global cryptocurrency market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2075

Increase in demand for transparency in the payment system and surge in flow of remittance from foreign countries have boosted the growth of the global cryptocurrency market. However, dearth of awareness regarding virtual currency hinders the market growth. On the contrary, potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

The Software Segment to Showcase the Highest CAGR through 2033

Based on offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, as it enables to manage the massive volume of data being generated for meaningful insights and better-informed decisions. However, hardware segment held the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2023. This is due to increase in need to enhance the efficiency of financial payment tools.

Most organizations have started adopting this cryptocurrency solution to manage massive volume of data being generated for meaningful insights and take informed decisions. Moreover, companies majorly focus on creating novel opportunities for growth and revenue generation, thereby increasing preferences for cryptocurrency, based on distributed ledger solution across industries. Furthermore, key players in the market are adopting numerous strategies to improve their product portfolio, which is expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, organizations are adopting distributed ledger solution for gaining meaningful insights form data, which is generated in an organization. Moreover, there is a continuous demand for cryptocurrency in different organizations, owing to increase in need for upgrading performance of software & hardware and to enhance efficiency of distributed ledger solution.

The Transaction Segment to Register the Highest CAGR By 2033

Based on process, the transaction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, as cryptocurrency transaction allows users with more autonomy over their own money than fiat currencies and users can control their money without dealing with intermediary authority. However, the mining segment dominated in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2023, due to the fact that the process involves validating data blocks and adding transaction records to public ledger known as blockchain.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2075

The global economy is inevitably moving toward a digital eco-system from investments to money transfer. Cryptocurrency transactions are addition to the digital payment sector. For instance, Bitcoin transactions such as email are digitally signed using cryptography and sent to the entire Bitcoin network for verification. Transactions are public and can be found on digital ledger known as the blockchain. Furthermore, cryptocurrency transactions allow users more autonomy over their own money than fiat currencies. In addition, it enables users to control their money without dealing with an intermediary authority such as a bank or government.

Asia-Pacific, Followed By Europe and North America, Held the Largest Share

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest share in 2023, contributing to nearly half of the global cryptocurrency market. In addition, the segment would register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033, due to rise in number of Bitcoin exchange across Asia-Pacific.

There is an increase in demand for cryptocurrency in China owing to the presence of various number of Bitcoin exchanges in China. For instance, the Central Bank of China has implemented financial distributed ledger technology security specification that includes basic hardware and software, cryptographic algorithms, and consensus protocols. It helps the bank to improve information security of distributed ledger technology (DLT) applications.

¨ In Japan, engagement with cryptocurrency has increased among investors and major firms, owing to surge in adoption of blockchain technology and stringent government regulations. For instance, Rakuten Payment, Inc. and crypto asset exchange business operator Rakuten Wallet, Inc. announced on February 24, 2021, that users can charge their Rakuten Cash balance, an online e-currency provided by the Rakuten Group, with Bitcoin and other crypto assets; with the help of Rakuten Wallet users will be able to use crypto assets for shopping at Rakuten Pay and Rakuten Point Card-affiliated businesses across Japan.

¨ As per a blockchain data firm, Chainalysis, India ranked on 11th position out of 154 nations, in terms of cryptocurrency adoption. Indians have invested around $6.6 billion (Rs 49,189 crore) in cryptocurrencies up to May 2021, as compared to around $923 million in 2020. It has been witnessed that there is an increase in trend of foreign cryptocurrency exchanges investments in Indian cryptocurrency exchanges as India has a population of 139 crore that is predominantly young and seen as tech-savvy, which is more adaptable to crypto saving.

¨ Cryptocurrencies, digital currencies, and cryptocurrency exchanges are legal in Australia, and the country has been progressive in its implementation of cryptocurrency regulations. In 2017, the government of Australia declared that cryptocurrencies were legal, subject to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006, section 5 and associated rules.

¨ Like many other nations the government of South Korea is still in the process of establishing its stance toward rapidly growing economy. For instance, on July 03, 2021, South Korea passed new legislation to strengthen the supervision of virtual assets. Under this new legislation, all virtual asset management providers and cryptocurrency exchanges must register with the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KFIU) to operate in South Korea

The market for cryptocurrency is expected to witness surge in Asia-Pacific, owing to the rise in number of blockchain-based payments and document solutions in banking, financial services, and insurance sector in countries such as India, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Increase in demand for blockchains across several cross-border payments and wallets for digital identification systems, rapid growth in maintaining transactions records, verifying certificates & linking bar codes with digital codes and government initiatives & support to streamline documentation processes, reduce bureaucracy and increase government efficiencies in the region are some of the major factors that fuel the cryptocurrency market growth.

Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2075

Key Players in the Industry

BitFury Group Limited

BTL Group Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Ledger SAS

NVIDIA Corporation

Coincheck Inc.

Ripple

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Xapo Holdings Limited

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://medium.com/@kokate.mayuri1991

https://bfsibloghub.blogspot.com/

https://steemit.com/@monikak/posts

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg