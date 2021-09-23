Esaote Launches E-shop: The E-commerce Portal Dedicated to Medical Professionals

An innovative digital showcase thanks to which health professionals, suppliers, retailers, and partners can access the Esaote world at any time, easily and rapidly . Accessories and spare parts for ultrasound and MRI products – probes, coils, printers, software, mechanical and electronic components – as well as reliable and guaranteed reconditioned diagnostic systems will be available to users who will also be able to count on the assistance of a dedicated customer support team .

"During the last two years, the use of digital tools for communication, training, marketing, and sale has increased; however, the medical sector has always preferred the traditional methods over the e-commerce experience, based mainly on the need for direct contact with its customers. Today, Esaote launches an innovative project that goes beyond generalist websites to bridge the distance with customers and offer a better alternative service – said Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote. E-shop makes the vast and comprehensive catalog of our instruments and systems readily available to customers, providing them with access to reliable products guaranteed by the manufacturer while also offering the support of a team of professionals".

In addition to the online catalog, which will be constantly updated with new products, promotions, and offers, E-shop customers will be able to manage orders, make secure payments, and constantly monitor availability and delivery status, quickly and easily.

E-Shop is immediately operational in Italy and soon will be available also to customers in France and Germany, (from 27th September), Spain, Portugal, Belgium and The Netherlands (from 4th October). From 18th October 2021, the portal will be available in many Eastern European countries (Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Baltic republics, and Croatia), and the aim is to achieve global coverage by 2022.

With over 150,000 ultrasound systems and 3,000 MRI systems installed across the globe, Esaote is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive diagnostic imaging systems, characterized by high-quality images, ease of use, and Italian design.

Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. It currently has approximately 1,250 employees. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and The Netherlands, the company has offices in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631941/Esaote_E_Shop.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557501/ESAOTE_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.esaote.com



SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.