ERS Genomics & Transomic Technologies enter into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

Founded in 2012, Transomic's mission is to equip life science researchers with cutting-edge gene modulation tools derived from the forefront of biotechnology advancements. Specializing in molecular cloning, their portfolio of products and services revolves around vector-based solutions.

Commenting on the deal with ERS, Blake Simmons, CEO, Transomic Technologies, had the following statement: "Transomic recognizes the extremely valuable role that gene-editing technology plays in life science research and drug discovery. We are very excited to be able to continue to expand our CRISPR/Cas9 research tool business by licensing this important patent portfolio from ERS genomics."

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics, was equally enthusiastic about the new agreement: "Transomic has established an impressive reputation for providing scientists with accessible and innovative solutions. This works well with our fundamental mission of driving scientific progress through expanding access across our industry to the potential of CRISPR/Cas9."

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Transomic Technologies

Transomic Technologies is a privately held company based in Huntsville, Alabama with office and laboratory space at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Transomic offers next-generation genomic modulation tools that are used to facilitate cutting-edge life science research and advance the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company leverages core gene editing and gene modulation products and services with expertise in advanced lentiviral design and packaging technologies to provide one-stop, complete workflow solutions for cell screening and gene engineering projects.

For more information: https://www.transomic.com/cms/home

Media Contact: Jason Fewell | Jason@transomic.com | (866) 833-0712

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

Media Contact: Dara O'Donnell | dara.odonnell@ersgenomics.com | + 353-1-539 0083

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166908/Eric_Rhodes_ERS_Genomics.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166907/Blake_Simmons_Transomic_Technologies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166905/Transomic_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ERS Genomics