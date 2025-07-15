Ericsson reports second quarter results 2025

Strategic highlights – solid strategic and operational execution 

  • Operational excellence led to a 48% adjusted[1] gross margin and a three-year high in adjusted[1] EBITA margin. 
  • Solid strategic execution in Cloud Software and Services delivered strong segment adjusted[1] EBITA.
  • Strong progress in IPR licensing; further opportunities to increase IPR revenues remain.  

Financial highlights – improved contribution from all segments 

  • Sales grew by 2%*, driven by market area Americas and IPR licensing, partly offset by declines in other market areas, with investments in India on hold. Reported sales were SEK 56.1 (59.8) b., with a SEK -4.7 b. FX impact.  
  • Adjusted[1] gross income increased to SEK 27.0 (26.3) b. driven by strong operational execution and higher IPR licensing revenues, benefiting from a settlement. Reported gross income was SEK 26.6 (25.8) b.  
  • Adjusted[1] gross margin was 48.0% (43.9%) supported by improvements in all segments, despite currency headwinds. Reported gross margin was 47.5% (43.1%).  
  • Adjusted[1] EBITA was SEK 7.4 (4.1) b. with a 13.2% (6.8%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income and lower operating expenses. Reported EBITA was SEK 6.8 (2.4) b. with a 12.0% (4.1%) margin.  
  • Net income was SEK 4.6 (-11.0) b. EPS diluted was SEK 1.37 (-3.34). Net income in 2024 was impacted by a SEK -11.4 b. impairment charge. 
  • Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 2.6 (7.6) b. Q2 2024 benefited from strong working capital release. 

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Our Q2 results demonstrate solid execution of our strategic and operational priorities. We achieved a three-year high in adjusted EBITA margin, supported by continued efficiency actions. We have structurally lowered our cost base and are strongly focused on delivering further efficiencies.  

It is encouraging that Americas' growth continues, and that Europe has stabilized. Global fixed wireless access (FWA) customers have now surpassed 160 million and are driving significant network traffic. Penetration of 5G standalone is still limited but is needed to fully support AI use cases at the edge, requiring ultra-low latency and enhanced uplink performance.  

Looking ahead, we are increasing AI investments, including in our Sweden AI factory consortium. AI is key to accelerating innovation, as well as driving internal operational efficiencies. The ecosystem for network APIs continues to grow, and Aduna expanded its Network API reach to all three major service providers in Japan."

SEK b.

Q2
 2025

Q2
2024

YoY 
change

Q1
2025

QoQ
change

Jan-Jun
2025

Jan-Jun
2024

YoY
change

Net sales

56.132

59.848

-6 %

55.025

2 %

111.157

113.173

-2 %

Organic sales growth *[2] 

-

-

2 %

-

-

-

-

1 %

Gross income 

26.649

25.815

3 %

26.537

0 %

53.186

48.473

10 %

Gross margin[2]

47.5 %

43.1 %

-

48.2 %

-

47.8 %

42.8 %

-

EBIT (loss) 

6.391

-13.519

-

5.931

8 %

12.322

-9.419

-

EBIT margin[2]

11.4 %

-22.6 %

-

10.8 %

-

11.1 %

-8.3 %

-

EBITA[2] 

6.763

2.426

179 %

6.652

2 %

13.415

7.319

83 %

EBITA margin[2] 

12.0 %

4.1 %

-

12.1 %

-

12.1 %

6.5 %

-

Net income (loss) 

4.626

-10.999

-

4.217

10 %

8.843

-8.386

-

EPS diluted, SEK 

1.37

-3.34

-

1.24

10 %

2.61

-2.57

-

Free cash flow before M&A[2]

2.581

7.595

-66 %

2.704

-5 %

5.285

11.266

-53 %

Net cash, end of period[2] 

36.040

13.133

174 %

38.647

-7 %

36.040

13.133

174 %

 Adjusted financial measures[1][2]

Adjusted gross income 

26.959

26.281

3 %

26.695

1 %

53.654

49.061

9 %

Adjusted gross margin 

48.0 %

43.9 %

-

48.5 %

-

48.3 %

43.4 %

-

Adjusted EBIT (loss) 

7.047

-11.891

-

6.212

13 %

13.259

-7.586

-

Adjusted EBIT margin 

12.6 %

-19.9 %

-

11.3 %

-

11.9 %

-6.7 %

-

Adjusted EBITA 

7.419

4.054

83 %

6.933

7 %

14.352

9.152

57 %

Adjusted EBITA margin 

13.2 %

6.8 %

-

12.6 %

-

12.9 %

8.1 %

-

*Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.  

[1] Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges. 

[2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.  

