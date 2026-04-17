Ericsson reports first quarter results 2026
News provided byEricsson
17 Apr, 2026, 06:10 GMT
STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Strategic highlights – Robust execution reflecting a more balanced global footprint
- Strong organic sales growth of 6%*, led by Networks, as customer demand broadened across regions.
- AI native radios announced at Mobile World Congress, extending technology leadership.
- Share buyback program up to SEK 15 b. approved and expected to commence on April 23, 2026.
Financial highlights – Solid financial performance with broad-based contribution
- Reported sales were SEK 49.3 (55.0) b. Organic* sales increased by 6%* YoY, with organic growth in all segments.
- Adjusted1 gross income decreased to SEK 23.7 (26.7) b., reflecting currency headwinds. Reported gross income was SEK 23.3 (26.5) b.
- Adjusted1 gross margin was 48.1% (48.5%). Cloud Software and Services gross margin increased, while Networks margin decreased slightly. Reported gross margin was 47.2% (48.2%).
- Adjusted1 EBITA was SEK 5.6 (6.9) b., with a 11.3% (12.6%) margin, mainly reflecting currency headwinds. EBITA was SEK 1.8 (6.7) b., impacted by -3.8 (-0.3) b. of restructuring charges.
- Net income was SEK 0.9 (4.2) b. reflecting restructuring charges and currency impacts. Diluted EPS was SEK 0.27 (1.24).
- Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 5.9 (2.7) b., driven by increased operating cash flow.
Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Our Q1 results demonstrate continued resilience in a dynamic environment, with organic sales growth of 6%. Our healthy gross margins and strong cash flow reflect the progress we have made in recent years, reducing reliance on geographic mix and strengthening our foundations globally.
Our multi-year investments in building a resilient, diversified, supply chain have enabled us to deliver consistently for customers amidst geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. We are facing increasing input costs, especially in semiconductors, caused in part by AI demand. Our ambition is to offset these challenges, by working closely with customers and suppliers, and through product substitution and efficiency actions.
Looking ahead, while we continue to expect a flattish RAN market, our focused strategy, leading portfolio, and strengthened positions in mission critical and Enterprise give us confidence in our ability to grow faster than the mobile networks market and drive long-term success."
|
SEK b.
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
YoY
|
Q4
|
QoQ
|
Net sales
|
49.332
|
55.025
|
-10 %
|
69.285
|
-29 %
|
Organic sales growth *2
|
-
|
-
|
6 %
|
-
|
-
|
Gross income
|
23.299
|
26.537
|
-12 %
|
32.705
|
-29 %
|
Gross margin2
|
47.2 %
|
48.2 %
|
-
|
47.2 %
|
-
|
EBIT
|
1.443
|
5.931
|
-76 %
|
11.161
|
-87 %
|
EBIT margin2
|
2.9 %
|
10.8 %
|
-
|
16.1 %
|
-
|
EBITA2
|
1.788
|
6.652
|
-73 %
|
11.601
|
-85 %
|
EBITA margin2
|
3.6 %
|
12.1 %
|
-
|
16.7 %
|
-
|
Net income
|
0.887
|
4.217
|
-79 %
|
8.571
|
-90 %
|
EPS diluted, SEK
|
0.270
|
1.24
|
-78 %
|
2.57
|
-89 %
|
Free cash flow before M&A2
|
5.921
|
2.704
|
119 %
|
14.853
|
-60 %
|
Net cash, end of period2
|
68.141
|
38.647
|
76 %
|
61.236
|
11 %
|
Adjusted financial measures1 2
|
Adjusted gross income
|
23.734
|
26.695
|
-11 %
|
33.243
|
-29 %
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
48.1 %
|
48.5 %
|
-
|
48.0 %
|
-
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
5.211
|
6.212
|
-16 %
|
12.258
|
-57 %
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
10.6 %
|
11.3 %
|
-
|
17.7 %
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITA
|
5.556
|
6.933
|
-20 %
|
12.698
|
-56 %
|
Adjusted EBITA margin
|
11.3 %
|
12.6 %
|
-
|
18.3 %
|
-
* Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.
1 Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges.
2 Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.
NOTES TO EDITORS
You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on www.ericsson.com/investors
Video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists
President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).
Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors
To ask a question: Access dial-in information here
The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed at www.ericsson.com/investors.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Contact person
Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com
Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com
Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 76 128 47 89
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com
Media Relations
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com
This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on April 17, 2026.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-reports-first-quarter-results-2026,c4336146
The following files are available for download:
|
Ericsson Q1 2026 ENG
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4336146/8b7e23e127c39c27.xlsx
|
Q1-26 financial tables
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