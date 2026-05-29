Ericsson's Nomination Committee appointed
News provided byEricsson
29 May, 2026, 07:16 GMT
STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2027 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.
The Nomination Committee consists of:
- Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
- Helena Stjernholm, AB Industrivärden;
- Katarina Romberg, AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder;
- Mathias Collén, Afa Försäkring; and
- Jan Carlson, the Chair of the Board of Directors.
Johan Forsell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.
CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
The Nomination Committee
c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat
SE-164 83 Stockholm
Sweden
E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com
NOTES TO EDITORS:
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MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)
Contact person
Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com
Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com
Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com
ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
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