Ericsson's nomination committee appointed

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2027 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Johan Forssell, Investor AB;

Helena Stjernholm, AB Industrivärden;

Katarina Romberg, AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder;

Mathias Collén, Afa Försäkring; and

Jan Carlson, the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forsell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

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MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

Contact person

Investors

Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44 7386 657217

E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 593 27 78

E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 267 27 30

E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media

Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46761284789

E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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