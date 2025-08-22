Ericsson completes sale of iconectiv

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement on August 16, 2024, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces it has completed the sale of iconectiv to Koch Equity Development LLC.

Ericsson's cash benefit from the Transaction, after the settlement of anticipated taxes, transaction expenses, and other liabilities, is expected to be approximately SEK 9.9 billion [1] (USD 1.0 billion).

Ericsson will record a one-off EBIT benefit of approximately SEK 7.6 billion [1] (USD 0.8 billion) in its Q3 2025 financial results.

iconectiv is consolidated by Ericsson and reported within Segment Enterprise. iconectiv's contribution [2] to Ericsson's 2024 net income was approximately SEK 1.0 billion (USD 0.1 billion).

iconectiv serves over 5,000 customers across various sectors as a leading provider in number portability solutions, and a provider of core network and operations management, numbering and data exchange services.

[1] Assuming a USD - SEK exchange rate of 9.76 and including a Q2 2025 partial loan repayment of SEK 0.8 billion (USD 0.1 billion).

[2] Contribution to net income including minority interests and shareholder loan impacts. Ericsson's shareholder loan to iconectiv was SEK 4.6 billion at year end 2024.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "assume," "intend," "likely," "projects," "may," "could," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "would," "predict," "aim," "ambition," "seek," "potential," "target," "might," "continue," or, in each case, their negative or variations, and similar words or expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements.

We caution investors that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

Important factors that could affect whether and to what extent any of our forward-looking statements materialize include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the section "Risk Factors" in the latest interim reports, and in "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report 2024.

These forward-looking statements also represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made. We expressly disclaim a duty to provide updates to these forward-looking statements, and the estimates and assumptions associated with them, after the date of this release, to reflect events or changes in circumstances or changes in expectations or the occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or stock exchange regulations.

