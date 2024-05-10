Ericsson announces change to the Executive Team

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces that Fadi Pharaon, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Middle East & Africa, has decided to leave Ericsson to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Pharaon has held his current position since 2019 but has been with Ericsson for 26 years during which time he has held several management positions within the Company. Mr. Pharaon will leave Ericsson at the end of August and a successor will be announced in due course.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "Fadi has contributed immensely to Ericsson with his deep knowledge of our industry, customer focus, business acumen and leadership skills. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Fadi Pharaon says: "It has been a true honor to be part of Ericsson's Executive Team and to head Market Area Middle East & Africa alongside all the talented colleagues at Ericsson. I am very passionate about the Company and grateful for all the opportunities it offered me. I will be following Ericsson as it continues to progress and execute on our strategy to strengthen leadership in mobile networks, drive a focused expansion in enterprise, and pursue cultural transformation."

