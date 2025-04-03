Ericsson and Lenovo settle patent litigation

Settlement partially resolves patent licensing dispute between the parties, with financial impacts expected to be recognized from Q2 2025

The parties further agree on arbitration to fully and finally resolve the remaining patent licensing dispute between the parties

Settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal proceedings between the parties

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Lenovo have reached a settlement to resolve their patent licensing dispute over a multi-year, global patent cross-license agreement between the two companies.

As part of the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies in several countries, including the actions pending before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), will be withdrawn.

Financial impacts are expected to be recognized from Q2 2025, reflecting the partial settlement. The remaining patent licensing dispute will be fully resolved through an arbitration process between the parties.

Ericsson is a leading contributor to 3GPP and to the development of global mobile standards for the benefit of consumers and enterprises everywhere. The value of Ericsson's patent portfolio of more than 60,000 granted patents is strengthened by our leading position as a 5G vendor, and annual investments of more than SEK 50 b in R&D. The company is confident of growing its IPR revenues with new 5G agreements and by expanding into other licensing areas long term.



