Equality Rings Out Around the World as Stock Exchanges Join Forces in a Stand for LGBTIQ+ Inclusion

GENEVA and NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark series of events affirming the rights and dignity of all individuals, stock exchanges around the world are coming together this month for the inaugural Ring the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality initiative. Held in May to support the observance of the long-standing International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), the new initiative underscores a shared global commitment to advancing the equal rights, economic inclusion, and protection of LGBTIQ+ individuals.

The initiative convenes a diverse coalition of leaders from stock exchanges, civil society, governments, and market participants to raise awareness of the importance of creating inclusive and equitable economic environments for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression or sex characteristics.

Organised by a coalition of global partners all committed to this mission, including the UN Global Compact, UN Human Rights (OHCHR), UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative (UN SSE) and Koppa - The LGBTI+ Economic Power Lab. Ring the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality mirrors the success of similar campaigns, such as the annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative. This marks the first time stock exchanges have collectively sounded the opening or closing bell in a coordinated show of support for the equal rights of LGBTIQ+ people in the workplace and broader society.

A Global Unifying Call

15 stock exchanges across 14 countries are taking part in the initiative, including ASX (Australia), Bolsa Mexicana (Mexico), Cboe (USA), Deutsche Börse (Germany), Euronext Group (Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, UK), LSEG (UK), Toronto (Canada).

Each exchange has or will be hosting a ceremonial bell ringing accompanied by remarks from exchange leaders, civil society representatives, issuers, investors, and other market participants. These messages emphasize the ongoing need for progress and concrete action to support economic equality and inclusion for all, including LGBTIQ+ individuals.

A Powerful Call to Action

This global bell-ringing is more than a symbolic gesture - it is a powerful call to action. As institutions and companies work to build more inclusive cultures, Ring the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality aims to catalyze leadership accountability, implement tangible policy improvements such as the promotions of inclusive workplace policies and legal protections, and support meaningful cultural change.

"In 2015, just seven pioneering exchanges joined our first Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event and within a few years, it was a global phenomenon involving well over 100 exchanges. So today we're proud to be part of a new annual tradition with a new group of pioneering exchanges who are standing up to support equality and human rights for the LGBTIQ+ community," said Anthony Miller, Chief Coordinator, UN SSE.

"Making sure no one faces stigma and discrimination, including in the workplace, is not only the right thing to do – it benefits everyone. We're proud to be partnering with stock exchanges, business and civil society to advance equality and human rights for all – LGBTIQ+ people included!" said Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Stigma and discrimination have no place in business or society. The private sector has a clear responsibility to eliminate these barriers, ensuring dignity and equal opportunities for LGBTIQ+ people everywhere. By ringing the bell for LGBTIQ+ equality, stock exchanges and listed companies are sending a powerful signal that inclusion isn't just good ethics—it's good business," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director, UN Global Compact.

"The participation of international stock exchanges in the inaugural 'Ring the Bell for LGBTI Equality' sends a powerful message: the private sector has both a responsibility and an opportunity to advance LGBTI+ rights. Around the world, LGBTI+ people remain disproportionately affected by poverty, and their economic empowerment must be a priority. At Koppa, we believe equality is not just a value — it's an investment in shared prosperity," said Fabrice Houdart, Partner, Koppa: The LGBTI+ Economic Power Lab.

