2025: A year of accelerating sustainable business

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 was a year of challenges, a year of action and, most importantly, a year where it became increasingly clear that change is possible through shared ambition.

In the face of complex global challenges, the UN Global Compact demonstrated that through collaboration, accountability and collective leadership, businesses have the power to step up and show up for people, the planet and the future.

UN Global Compact-Mobilizing Globally for Collective Action UN Global Compact-Action for Sustainable Development Goals UN Global Compact-ASG Sanda Ojiambo speaking at Leaders Summit 2025

The private sector plays a critical role in creating a safer, more inclusive and resilient world. It's not just the right thing to do — it's good business.

Additionally, 2025 marked the 25th anniversary of the UN Global Compact, a moment to commemorate progress and focus on the transformations ahead. As we reflect on 2025, we approach the next 25 with energy, urgency and optimism about what's possible.

Global growth

The reach of the UN Global Compact continues to expand as more stakeholders join the movement for responsible business.

2025 marked an inflection point in growth and impact. In the past five years alone, the UN Global Compact has nearly doubled participation to more than 23,000 companies across 160+ countries, expanding its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and regional programmes and raising the bar for corporate ambition and accountability.

We welcomed three new Country Networks this year, strengthening local implementation of the Ten Principles and enabling more companies to take action aligned with global standards and country-specific priorities.

Business with global stakeholders

Throughout 2025, the UN Global Compact convened leaders from business, Government, civil society, academia and youth to accelerate progress across the Sustainable Development Goals.

Momentum around social sustainability was especially strong this year. From global advocacy at the Commission on the Status of Women to strengthened partnerships on human rights, the UN Global Compact continued to elevate equity and inclusion across businesses and markets.

A major highlight was the launch of the Ring the Bell LGBTIQ+ Equality Initiative, in partnership with UN Human Rights, the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative and Koppa, as well as the annual Ring the Bell for General Equity celebration. Through coordinated bell-ringing ceremonies at stock exchanges globally, 14 countries amplified a powerful message: equality is good for people, good for markets and good for business.

At the World Social Summit, business leaders emphasized that social development, decent work, equity, social protection and lifelong learning are fundamental to sustainable economic growth and a just transition.

UN General Assembly High-Level Week was another pivotal moment for the UN Global Compact this year. Marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 25th anniversary of the Global Compact, business leaders gathered to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the power of tackling tough challenges together.

During the UN General Assembly, hundreds of business leaders and partners came together at the Private Sector Forum, the UN Global Compact Hub and the Leaders Summit. Conversations centred on rebuilding trust, accelerating climate action and strengthening the role of responsible business in advancing peace, prosperity and the SDGs.

Additionally, the Unstoppable Africa event highlighted the continent's tremendous potential for business, trade and investment, and showcased the strategic role businesses play in advancing sustainable and inclusive growth.

Beyond these specific events, throughout the year, companies engaged meaningfully across themes and regions through:

Financing for Development: Mobilizing capital for the SDGs

High-Level Political Forum: Strengthening accountability for progress

Food Systems Summit Stocktake: Accelerating action for sustainable, equitable food systems

COP30: Reaffirming climate action and charting a path for our future

Moments like these reinforce the power of public-private collaboration in advancing global goals.

New insights, tools and guidance

In 2025, the UN Global Compact released a series of resources to help companies transform their commitments into meaningful action. These included:

The UN Global Compact – Accenture 2025 CEO Study showcased global executive perspectives on sustainability transformation.

The Non-Discrimination and Equality Analysis Tool helps companies assess and strengthen their approach to eliminating discrimination in work-related activities.

The Ocean Investment Protocol revealed a practical framework for scaling blue finance and ocean stewardship.

The EU Sustainability Navigator provides timely, expert-led insights into the latest EU policy shifts, translating the complex landscape into practical implications and impactful action.

Collectively, these tools support companies seeking to integrate sustainability into governance, operations, finance and culture.

2026 and beyond…

We look back on this last year with gratitude, ambition and hope for the future.

This year affirmed that when businesses take action grounded in principles, guided by science and united around shared goals, transformation is possible.

As we enter the next chapter of the UN Global Compact, our ambition is clear: to accelerate progress, deepen accountability and mobilize the full power of business to create a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849117/UN_Global_Compact_Mobilizing_Globally_for_Collective_Action.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849116/UN_Global_Compact_Action_for_Sustainable_Development_Goals.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849115/UN_Global_Compact_ASG_Sanda_Ojiambo_speaking_at_Leaders_Summit_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597908/UNGC_Logo.jpg