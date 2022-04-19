EQT sets hard cap for EQT X at EUR 21.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

THIS IS INFORMATION THAT EQT AB (PUBL) IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT BELOW AT 16:30 CEST 19 APRIL 2022.

EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of EUR 21.5 billion for the EQT X fund. A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of investor commitments accepted as part of the fund. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process.

As previously communicated, the target fund size for EQT X has been set to EUR 20 billion. The fund's investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund EQT IX.

Contact

Kim Henriksson, CFO, +46 70 665 41 23

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholders Relations, +46 72 989 0915

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or solicitation. Any offer or solicitation in respect of EQT X will be made only through a confidential private placement memorandum and related documents which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States of America. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Any offering of securities to be made in the United States would have to be made by means of an offering document that would be obtainable from the issuer or its agents and would contain detailed information about the issuer of the securities and its management, as well as financial information. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-sets-hard-cap-for-eqt-x-at-eur-21-5-billion,c3548384

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3548384/1565692.pdf Press release EQT X hard cap 220419 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-x,c3039286 EQT X

SOURCE EQT