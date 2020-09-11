EQT sets hard cap for EQT Infrastructure V at EUR 15 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of EUR 15 billion for the EQT Infrastructure V fund. A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of investor commitments accepted as part of the fund. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process.

As previously communicated, the target fund size for EQT Infrastructure V is EUR 12.5 billion and the fund's investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund EQT Infrastructure IV.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors, and strategies. EQT has raised more than EUR 62 billion since inception and currently has around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 17 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

