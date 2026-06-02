RADNOR, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate has set the target size for EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VII (or the "Fund") at USD 6 billion. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process and may be higher or lower than the target size. The Fund's investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund, EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI.

The predecessor fund, EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI, is as of today approximately 80 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication). Management fees for EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VII may be charged on committed capital from the initial closing of the Fund (or a later date designated by EQT in its reasonable discretion). Following the commitment period, management fees on the Fund will be based on net invested capital.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-sets-target-fund-size-for-eqt-exeter-industrial-value-fund-vii-at-usd-6-billion,c4356095

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