EQT Real Estate Europe Logistics Value Fund V holds final close at its hard-cap, raising EUR 3.1 billion in total commitments

The Fund is the largest pan-European, sector-specific closed-ended real estate fund ever raised, bringing in EUR 3.1 billion in total commitments, including EUR 3.0 billion in fee-generating assets under management, exceeding its EUR 2.5 billion target

This represents a 42% increase on the Fund's predecessor, with strong support from both new and existing clients globally

The Fund builds on EQT Real Estate's decades-long track record as one of the largest logistics investors, with a focus on acquiring and developing modern logistics assets across Europe

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce the final close of EQT Real Estate Europe Logistics Value Fund V ('the Fund') on EUR 3.1 billion in total commitments, including EUR 3.0 billion in fee-generating assets under management.

The fundraise exceeded the target size of EUR 2.5 billion and marks a 42% increase on the Fund's predecessor, which closed on EUR 2.2 billion in July 2021. The Fund received commitments from a diversified, global group of institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and insurance companies. Fund investors were based across the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

The Fund continues EQT Real Estate's strategy of acquiring and developing modern logistics assets across Europe, targeting key consumption centers and distribution corridors. It invests across the full spectrum of logistics real estate, from big box and mid box warehouses to last mile facilities, leveraging EQT Real Estate's integrated team of more than 140 professionals across 23 European cities. EQT Real Estate manages over 550 logistics buildings totaling approximately 110 million square feet throughout Europe, and brings deep operational expertise across leasing, development, and asset management. With a long-standing global network of over 1,900 tenant relationships, the platform is well-positioned to source, lease, and manage properties at every stage of the investment lifecycle.

The successful fundraise reflects investor confidence in the strategy's execution model, performance, and ability to capitalize on evolving market dynamics. Logistics occupational demand continues to benefit from structural tailwinds including e-commerce growth, increased government and infrastructure spending, and supply chain modernization. New supply remains constrained due to planning restrictions, land scarcity, power connectivity and elevated financing costs, creating opportunities for EQT to apply its locals-with-locals approach and hands-on active management to deliver outsized rental growth and value creation.

Henry Steinberg, Global Head of EQT Real Estate, said: "We're incredibly grateful to both our longstanding investors and new partners for their confidence in our platform. Achieving such a successful fundraise is an important milestone for EQT Real Estate and underscores the trust we've built over decades and the strength of our global platform, defined by deep local execution and a powerful global perspective. The structural tailwinds driving investment in European logistics are as strong as ever, and we're excited to continue executing our strategy as we seek to deliver modern, future-proofed assets in markets where tenants need them the most."

John Toukatly, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Europe Logistics, said: "The current market environment is presenting some of the most attractive entry pricing we've seen in European logistics in nearly a decade. Pricing across the risk spectrum continues to normalize, financing conditions for well-located and well-let assets remain robust, and supply remains constrained across the majority of key submarkets. Against this backdrop, EQT Real Estate is well-positioned to unlock meaningful long-term value where our scale and expertise serve as key differentiators."

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

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